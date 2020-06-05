BERKELEY, Calif., June 5, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Responding to the recent murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Reverend Ineda Adesanya, CEO, announced that The Chaplaincy Institute (“ChI”) is committing to training student chaplains and equipping current chaplains with new tools for spiritual care of those harmed by injustice.



Interfaith chaplains are spiritual caregivers to people of all faiths and backgrounds, and to those of no particular faith. The Chaplaincy Institute trains interfaith chaplains for service in healthcare, prisons, street ministry and stealth chaplaincy in various settings.

Rev. Adesanya said, “We must come together in sacred connection, united against hate, to demand justice now. We must, each and all, lend our voices to demand safety for our communities and our world…. The Chaplaincy Institute recognizes the call in this difficult moment and will answer it.”

ChI’s training in prophetic voice and social transformation equips students to understand oppression and facilitate social transformation from a foundation of spiritual principles across all faith traditions. In the Interfaith Chaplaincy Program students receive extensive preparation for spiritual leadership and compassionate care across diverse religious, spiritual and social contexts.

The Chaplaincy Institute has expanded to allow training from anywhere in the world. Students who are African American or who hold marginalized identities are eligible for scholarships. Whether online or in-person, ChI’s programs are creating an expanding network of interfaith chaplains working toward our vision: A just world that honors the sacred connection of all.

To learn more about The Chaplaincy Institute, which is an interfaith seminary and community training chaplains, ministers and spiritual directors for 20 years visit https://chaplaincyinstitute.org/

To see our mission https://chaplaincyinstitute.org/mission/

