NEWS SOURCE: Interim HealthCare

SUNRISE, Fla., and SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 13 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Interim HealthCare, the nation’s largest combined provider of home care and healthcare staffing services, announced the completion of conversions of the San Diego/Escondido, Fresno, Sacramento and Modesto/Stockton branches into franchise operations. Previously, operating under corporate ownership, the change reflects the continuous growth of the 42-year-old company and a strategic move to becoming an all franchise organization.

Under this branch to franchise conversion, the San Diego/Escondido offices’ new franchise partner is Wendy Olayvar; the Fresno offices’ franchise partners are Sarah Ahmed, Wayne Campbell and Samerah Campbell; the Sacramento offices’ franchise partner is David Klaeser; and the Modesto/Stockton offices’ franchise partners are Ron and Anita Murphy.

Paul Murphy, CEO of Interim HealthCare, Inc. commented, “It speaks volumes that all our new franchise partners were previously involved in their branches in some capacity. We are so proud to welcome these new franchisees to the Interim family and look forward to their continued growth.”

Wendy Olayvar, Franchisee of Interim HealthCare of San Diego states, “We are excited to become Interim HealthCare franchisees. We also are very pleased to give California seniors the opportunity to remain independent at home by offering skilled and non-medical, supportive home care services.”

About Interim HealthCare

Interim HealthCare, Inc. is the nation’s leading provider of comprehensive home health and health care staffing services. Through a franchise network of more than 300 offices, the Company serves patients and clients across the United States.

Interim is a single source for skilled nursing; physical, occupational and speech therapy services; hospice services; non-medical home care assistance; occupational health; physician locum tenens and other related services. Interim employs more than 75,000 health care workers and provides services to approximately 50,000 people each day.

For more information, visit www.interimhealthcare.com.

News issued by: Interim HealthCare, Inc.

Original Image: https://www.send2press.com/wire/images/08-0513-InterimHCare_72dpi.jpg

# # #

Original Story ID: (3970) :: 2008-05-0513-004

Original Keywords: Interim HealthCare, Inc., franchises, home care and healthcare staffing services, CEO Paul Murphy, comprehensive home health and health care staffing services Interim HealthCare, Inc.

NEWS SOURCE: Interim HealthCare | Published: 2008-05-13 12:35:57

IMPORTANT NOTICE FOR ARCHIVAL CONTENT ABOVE: The above archival press release content was issued on behalf of the noted "news source" who provided the content (text and image[s]) and is solely responsible for its accuracy. Links may not work if very old; use such with caution. Send2Press does not represent the "news source" in any capacity. For questions about this content contact the company/person mentioned directly. To report fraud or illegal material, or DMCA complaints, please contact Send2Press via our main site (any such complaints must be made in writing, not by phone).