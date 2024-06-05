NEW YORK, N.Y., June 5, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — INTENT, a game-changing, digital platform linking student-athletes and military special ops veterans to a powerful network of candidate-seeking employers, launches today at Intent-USA.com. The announcement was made by CEO Athan Sunderland, along with founding partners Steve Kraus, John Von Stade, Seth Rosenzweig, Ann Kitt-Carpenetti and Sean Wetmore.



Image caption: INTENT – Life After Sport.

“95% of Fortune 500 CEOs played sports in college,” said Sunderland. “INTENT is a one-of-kind portal with purpose. It is perfected integration; capitalizing on what is very human with what is very tech. It creates an unprecedented network of elite companies sourcing and developing the next generation of elite talent for a purpose-filled life after sport and life after service. We are proud to present the ultimate connector with the ultimate connections.”

INTENT, which is free to student-athletes and military special ops veterans, also announces its official partnerships with the AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) and the prestigious Academic All America Program through an exclusive association with CSC (College Sports Communicators), the nomination and selection organization for the lauded national program.

INTENT’s diverse leadership team with Sunderland, a data/tech innovator, at CEO; and Kraus, (ventures) at Chairman; includes Von Stade, (strategic partnerships), Rosenzweig (collegiate partnerships), Kitt-Carpenetti (solutions) and Wetmore (product development). An equally diverse and deeply experienced board of advisors will be announced later this month.

INTENT is a tech, information and internet company; purpose-driven to guide student-athletes and service members toward professional and personal success in LIFE AFTER SPORTS AND SERVICE™.

Learn more: https://intent-usa.com/

