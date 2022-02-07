OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Creative Blueprint, launching 2/22/22, is the only EdTech company that connects art-based learning to the national education standards and measures students’ progress. We address the problem of low student engagement by making arts-centered learning accessible to parents and teachers.

Students are navigating a hybrid classroom environment and parents are looking for simple ways to supplement their kids learning on and off the screen. Creative Blueprint strives to fill the gaps in mainstream education so that students can have the financial, social, and professional skills they need to achieve their goals and create the impact they want to see in the world. Students should feel confident, capable, and empowered to expand their knowledge beyond the confines of their classroom.

Kids learn in a variety of ways that aren’t always catered to in school. Because mainstream education is outdated and inherently inequitable, Creative Blueprint connects creative and critical thinking skills to school curriculum in order to help them succeed in a rapidly changing world. When you identify and respond to your student’s intelligence and learning style, you help them approach the world on their terms. Playing to their strengths can make practicing new skills less frustrating. Ultimately, helping them develop a lifelong love of learning.

By infusing the national education standards into hands-on projects, students build on the shared goals of their classroom while exploring concepts in fun, new ways that expand their understanding making students more likely to succeed in a rapidly changing world by better equipping them with the 21st-century skills that are needed to solve complex problems.

In the app users can search from a library of 30-minute projects that make learning simple by:

Watching video directions for every project

Finding projects that only use items you already have

Focusing on specific skills

Connecting to the core curriculum

Tracking progress through assessments

Parents can sign up for a free subscription using code CBLAUNCH222 at check out. Teacher accounts are always free. We’re launching with 60 projects for kindergarten but that’s just the beginning. By the end of 2023, we’ll be expanding into 1st grade and moving toward our goal of providing high quality learning opportunities for K-12 students.

To learn more visit https://www.creativeblueprintlearning.com/

About Creative Blueprint

Based in Oakland, California, Creative Blueprint is a privately held education technology company launching on February 22, 2022. The company offers education software for kindergarten-aged kids.

MULTIMEDIA

* VIDEO (YouTube); https://youtu.be/VjlanW10oO8

* Brand image assets: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1LEgDJ2aLLaJsZHey2-SE7L17GvJryiVY?usp=sharing

