MIAMI, Fla., Oct. 25, 2024 — Loosid, the leading sober app dedicated to building a supportive community and safe dating space for those in recovery, is excited to announce the launch of the Loosid Marketplace. This innovative initiative offers Loosid members exclusive discounts on a wide range of services and products that align with a sober lifestyle, reinforcing the message that sobriety is not the end of fun but the beginning of countless new opportunities.



The Loosid Marketplace is also designed to help individuals in recovery rebuild their lives by connecting them with brands and services that support their journey toward a healthier and more fulfilling future.

SUPPORTING THE SOBER COMMUNITY WITH PERKS AND DISCOUNTS



“At Loosid, we believe in creating a community where sobriety is celebrated and supported in every aspect of life. Through the Loosid Marketplace, Loosid members gain access to discounts on products and services that enhance their recovery journey,” said MJ Gottlieb, Co-Founder and CEO of Loosid.

All of our members, who benefit from Loosid’s commitment to keeping the app accessible to everyone, can enjoy discounts on popular brands like BETTER HELP, SOBERLINK, HAPPIER, SLEEP RESET, ALL THE BITTER, KOMUSO, HOPWTR, DOUGHP, MINGLE MOCKTAILS, CLEAN CAUSE, FROPRO, SARILLA, BULLETPROOF, TRANSFORMATION PROTEIN, VITACUP, PACHA, HEALTHY CELL, JOT, and more. These offerings include a diverse range of products, such as cosmetic brands, sleeping apps, and financial services, all designed to help individuals take care of themselves holistically after becoming sober. Each of these partners shares our vision of empowering the sober community through innovative, health-conscious products and services.

EVEN GREATER SAVINGS FOR PREMIUM LOOSID MEMBERS

For those who have opted to enhance their Loosid experience by becoming Premium Loosid members—whether by using Loosid’s Sober Dating or SAM™ (Sobriety and Addiction Mentor) – even more substantial discounts await. These additional savings are our way of saying thank you for your commitment to the Loosid community and your personal journey in recovery.

A COMMUNITY BUILT ON CONNECTION AND EMPOWERMENT



The Loosid Marketplace is more than just a collection of discounts; it’s a cornerstone of our mission to show that sobriety opens new doors and creates opportunities for growth, connection, and fun. Whether you’re looking for a refreshing beverage, a new hobby, or mental health support, the Loosid Marketplace has something for everyone.

About Loosid:

Founded in 2018, Loosid is a revolutionary sober app designed to help people in recovery connect, find support, and celebrate the joys of a sober life. From sober events and dating to wellness resources and now the Loosid Marketplace, Loosid continues to expand its offerings to meet the needs of its growing community. To learn more, visit: https://loosidapp.com/.

