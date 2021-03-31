InVideo Launches IVA

MUMBAI, Maharashtra, India, March 31, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — InVideo, a leading video content creation platform, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI technology called IVA, that’s about to bring content creators and film and video makers into the 22nd Century.

Following in the footsteps of Siri and Alexa before her, the tool has been created using the speech and thought patterns of the human brain so users can create videos without lifting a finger.

It’s been created by InVideo, the video editing, and creation platform.

IVA (Intelligent Video Assistant). is a video editing feature powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and is based on the platform’s inbuilt assistant.

The latest addition will allow InVideo users to edit videos with just their voice.

Commenting at the launch, the CEO of InVideo, Sanket Shah said: “We are excited to introduce a feature that will change the way our users edit their content on InVideo.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind AI video maker that will operate on the voice command, thus making video editing possible without lifting a finger.”

He adds: “InVideo has one vision – make video creation accessible to the world, no matter where you live, what device you use, and what Internet speed you have. With IVA, we are many steps closer to our north star metric.”

Prila Loof who works with the AI Technology Division of InVideo said: “IVA works by using machine-learning algorithms and neural networking that are a direct copy of the human brain’s pathways.

“Once you have given InVideo permission to use the microphone you can speak directly to IVA. Within a couple of minutes, the video is created.”

With the help of the voice assistant video editor, users can now easily create, edit, add music, define speed, suggest the most relevant templates, and create many such voice commands, thus proving to be their best partner in video editing.

For instance, users can just tell IVA to suggest the best audio for their created video with a simple voice command such as, “Hey IVA, find me the best audio track for this promo video”, and their work is done.

The company has already rolled out a BETA version of its service, which is running sign-ups for its launch until midday Indian Standard time on April 1, 2021.

Steve Gast, from Chicago, Illinois, was one of the first to use the “look no hands” platform. He said: “It’s so fast! This is such a crazy feature. It’s going to change the game.”

Teresa Sanderson, from the U.S., created a baby shower announcement in a matter of seconds. She said: “It’s like she can read my mind. It’s like you have an assistant with you all the time.”

Bridgetti Lim Banda from Cape Town, Western Cape, was one of the first to use the new “look no hands” video platform. She said: “It’s exciting. I was so impressed. All I needed to do was export it and talk to the app. It’s groundbreaking stuff.”

David Withington, from Wigan, England, used it to make a birthday video for his wife: “It’s brilliant. I can’t wait for the new video platform to go live so everyone can use it. I’m really chuffed with this and I think my wife will as well. It’s like we’re in the future. It’s a magnificent feature.”

The latest addition takes the user experience a step forward, with a memory feature. Users can now have their favorite fonts, alignment styles, font colors, and all other preferences saved in IVA’s memory, by just telling her once.

She has skilled machine-learning algorithms and neural networking helps her generate a better experience for her users.

IVA’s intelligence was created using data from over 2 million of InVideo’s current users, and 10 million created videos.

It has 10,000 font style choices, 10 platform preferences, proficiency calculations, and targets.

She filters the information into thousands of lines of code that are constantly updating with every action of her users, to make their experience smoother and faster than ever.

Users can get on the waitlist for early access to the feature at https://iva.invideo.io/ until midday April 1st Indian Standard time.

About InVideo:

InVideo.io is the world’s first watermark-free video editor that makes video creation easy, quick, and flexible online. The platform helps create professional and creative videos while cutting across barriers such as a user’s geographical location, language, type of device they use, and even their internet speed. The application helps create and edit videos online with zero barriers.

InVideo’s vision reflects in the generous pricing plans and in the easy-to-use product with 4000+ video templates and 8mil+ strong media library, that includes the world’s best stock footage online, like iStock.

InVideo raised a $15 million Series A from Sequoia Capital India. Tiger Global, Hummingbird, RTP Global and Base also participated in the round that was closed in October 2020.

Furthermore, InVideo is the only company in India, today, with users from as many countries in the world (195+). The company is truly spearheading the growth of prosumer SaaS in India.

Video of Sansket Shah Showcasing How IVA works: https://youtu.be/ElNkEpi0n8c

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0331s2p-invideo-iva-300dpi.jpg

