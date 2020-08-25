SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — IObit, the world’s leading system utilities and security software provider, today released IObit Uninstaller 10, with the optimized uninstall algorithm, users can remove unwanted programs more completely, and the brand new Browser Notification Block ensures a smoother surfing experience.



As more sites abuse notifications in browsers, overwhelming pop-up notifications will interrupt users’ browsing experience and distract their focus. So, many users are trying to get rid of these annoying browser notifications. In IObit Uninstaller 10, the new Browser Notification Block aims at helping users blocking annoying browser notification with one simple click. This new feature fully supports Chrome, Firefox, Opera and Edge, users can find it in Software Health mode.

In addition, IObit Uninstaller 10 comprehensively improved the uninstalling feature. Compared with the previous version, the new edition increases the uninstall speed with 50%. Besides, 30% more residuals and junk files can be detected and removed after the uninstallation. Regarding stubborn software and bundleware, IObit Uninstaller 10 realizes more accurate recognition through deep structure optimization, supports 5 times more stubborn software uninstallation like MPC-HC, qBittorrent and Winamp than the previous version.

“IObit Uninstaller 10 uses new technology to continuously improve itself to offer better programs uninstall service,” said Bing Wang, Product Director at IObit, “As a leader of uninstaller field, IObit Uninstaller always persists in product improvement and innovation with high standards, and aims to restore a pure and clean PC environment for its users.”

IObit Uninstaller 10 is now available on IObit and CNET. It can fully support Windows 10, 8/8.1, 7, XP and Vista.

About IObit Uninstaller 10

IObit Uninstaller 10 is an outstanding software uninstallation tool to give Windows users a clean PC and a secure & smooth online surfing experience. It powerfully removes unnecessary programs, Windows Apps, Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps, and malicious/ads plugins and cleans up all leftovers. Moreover, with a new algorithm update, IObit Uninstaller 10 can remove more software leftovers, bundleware, stubborn programs and malicious/ads plugins with a higher speed. What’s more, the newly added Browser Notification Browser blocks annoying browser notification pushes for smoother surfing.

About IObit

Founded in 2004, IObit provides consumers with innovative system utilities for Windows, Mac, and Android OS to greatly enhance operational performance and protect their computers and mobile devices from security threats. IObit is a well-recognized industry leader with more than 100 awards, 500 million downloads and 10 million active users worldwide.

Learn more: https://www.iobit.com/

News Source: IObit Software