NEW YORK, N.Y., June 7, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iToolab Co Ltd today released the new version of its iToolab UnlockGo iOS V5.6.0, allowing Apple users to bypass iCloud activation lock on iPhone/iPad/iPod touch running iOS 16.5. This awesome software is specially developed to help Apple users who forgot their iCloud account password or purchased a second-hand iDevice with iCloud activation lock.



Image Caption: iToolab UnlockGo iOS.

“Lots of Apple users choose to buy a second-hand iPhone/iPad, but the previous owners always forgot to sign out their iCloud accounts,” said iToolab CEO Mia Garcia. “Searching for a way to unlock an iCloud locked iPhone/iPad is troublesome and time-consuming. But we are here to help. iToolab UnlockGo iOS is a time-saving program to remove iPhone/iPad/iPod touch locks.”

WHAT’S NEW IN ITOOLAB UNLOCKGO IOS V5.6.0

Bypass iCloud Activation Lock on iOS 16.5 without password or the previous owner

This feature allows you to unlock an iCloud locked iPhone/iPad/iPod touch without password. Whether your device is running iOS 12.0 or 16.5, you’ll regain full access to your device within several simple steps. It supports iPhone 5s to iPhone X, iPod touch 6-7. It can also remove iCloud Activation Lock on some iPad models.

Other Solutions Provided by iToolab UnlockGo iOS:

Unlock all types of iPhone/iPad locks

Delete Apple ID without password

Bypass MDM lock screen without the username and password in a few minutes

Remove Screen Time passcode without any data loss

Turn off FMI without Apple ID

How to Bypass iCloud on iOS 16.5 on MacOS:

Step 1. Free download iToolab UnlockGo iOS from its official website and install it on your Mac.

Step 2. Launch the program. Choose “Unlock iCloud Activation Lock” from the home screen.

Step 3. Connect your iPhone to Mac with a USB cable. Follow the on-screen instructions to put it in DFU mode.

Step 4. The program will begin bypassing iCloud lock. The process will complete within 5 minutes.

Video guide: https://youtu.be/U65QTvDnIHM

Availability and Price:

The new feature is available on iToolab UnlockGo iOS V5.6.0. For unregistered users, you can visit the official website of iToolab UnlockGo iOS and download the latest version to try. For registered users, you can enjoy a free lifetime update.

iOS 16.5 iCloud bypass is currently available on MacOS, and will be supported on Windows OS soon.

The program is sold with different license plans, including 1 Month Plan, 1 Year Plan, Lifetime Plan and Business Plan. The prices are $39.95, $49.95, $59.95, respectively. You can get a big discount from the official website right now.

More info: https://itoolab.com/buy/unlockgo-for-mac/

About iToolab:

iToolab is a Hong Kong-based leading iOS and Android solution provider with a vision to help smartphone users solve various technical issues. Over the years, the company has helped millions of users fix iOS issues and regain access to their iPhones and iPads. Currently, iToolab provides its services in more than 130 countries and has an extensive user base. The creative approach of the developers is the main reason for the high success rate of all iToolab products.

LEARN MORE: https://itoolab.com/

