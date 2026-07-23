HONG KONG, July 23, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — IPcook launched its new custom service of proxies, as enterprises now require more proxy resources and better resource management. The service is designed for businesses with large-scale proxy needs and offers tailored packages based on different project requirements. It can customize proxy types, resource size, geographic coverage, and billing options to fit different business stages better. With this launch, IPcook expands its enterprise proxy solutions and provides more flexible resource options for different projects.



Image caption: IPcook Custom Service for Enterprises.

New Custom Service for Diverse Enterprise Proxy Needs

Today, proxy networks are widely used for web scraping, market research, ad verification, brand protection, and AI data collection. Different industries and projects often have different requirements. Factors such as target locations, IP volume, connection methods, and project timelines can all affect how proxy resources should be planned.

Standard proxy plans work well for most daily use cases. However, some enterprise projects require more flexible resource planning aligned with their business goals. For example, global projects may require wider geographic coverage, while long-running tasks may need stable connections and longer sessions. To meet these needs, IPcook introduced its custom service, giving businesses more flexibility when building their proxy solutions.

Tailored Packages with Flexible Configuration Options

With IPcook custom service, businesses can build a Tailored Package based on their project requirements. Different proxy products can be customized in different ways to match specific workloads better.

For residential proxies, businesses can customize the size of their data package based on expected traffic usage. Larger traffic packages are available at lower unit prices, with pricing as low as $0.3/GB for enterprise plans. Businesses can also choose different session settings, including sticky sessions lasting up to 24 hours for tasks that require stable, continuous connections.

For ISP proxies and datacenter proxies, businesses can customize the countries and regions where IPs are needed, the number of IPs, subscription duration, and resource allocation based on project requirements. These options make it easier to plan proxy resources for projects with different deployment schedules and business goals.

Enterprise Features for Team Collaboration and Large-Scale Projects

This custom service includes several features designed for enterprise operations. Businesses can start with 500 concurrent threads and scale to 100,000 concurrent connections as project requirements grow. This allows large-scale data collection and other high-volume workloads to run more efficiently.

IPcook service also supports up to 10 sub-accounts, making it easier for different teams or departments to manage proxy resources under the same organization. For long-term projects, the purchased traffic will not expire until it is used. This gives businesses greater flexibility when planning resource usage and helps reduce waste caused by fixed usage periods.

“Enterprise proxy projects are becoming larger and more complex,” said Kevin, Chief Technology Officer at IPcook. “Businesses need proxy resources that match their technical requirements instead of fixed plans. Our Custom Service gives enterprise customers more flexibility across different proxy products. It helps them build solutions that better fit their infrastructure, workloads, and deployment plans.”

About IPcook

IPcook ( https://www.ipcook.com/ ) specializes in providing residential, ISP, and datacenter proxies designed for seamless browsing, secure data scraping, and unrestricted access to geo-restricted content. Its huge IP network ensures high anonymity, reliability, and fast speeds—perfect for ad verification, market research, SEO monitoring, and e-commerce automation.

News Source: IPcook