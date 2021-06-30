NEW YORK, N.Y., June 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESSS NEWSWIRE) — iToolab Studio: iToolab has launched the new version of AnyGo V4.0.0 with two unique features in the market. AnyGo as one of the most popular iOS GPS changer software you can use it for spoofing location, simulation route. It helps more than 100,000 location-based AR gamers. With iToolab as the leading iOS solution provider, you can trust the company with any product.

EXCLUSIVE FEATURES OF THE ALL-NEW ITOOLAB ANYGO V4.0.0

1. Collection Locations and Routes

Save the locations and fake GPS routes for future use. This way whenever you have to use the same route/location, you could directly access it from the saved history, making the overall process more convenient.

2. Connect via Wi-Fi

AnyGo now supports spoofing GPS location over a Wi-Fi connection on Mac. By connecting your device to the same network, you could wirelessly spoof the current GPS location and hide the real whereabouts.

3. Multiple Travel Modes

This mode allows you to set up a round-trip route where you can walk from the start to the end and then back again from the end. You can also repeat the route for many times.

4. Auto-Close Path

Using the multi-spot movement, if your start and end point are shorter than 50 meters then AnyGo will automatically close the route for you.

Free Download iToolab AnyGo

You can now download iToolab AnyGo for free on your macOS and Windows. Simply visit the https://itoolab.com/iphone-location-spoofer/ and download the correct variant of the tool according to your current system requirements.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT ITOOLAB ANYGO V4.0.0

Regular Functions:

You’ll be able to teleport the GPS location on your iDevices with one-click. While faking GPS location, you can also use either 2-spot movement or multi-spot movement modes to virtually control your movement on the map. The former will allow you to set the starting and endpoint and virtually traverse between them.

Supported Games:

Apart from PokemonGo, iToolab AnyGo can also be used to fake GPS location in other location-based games such as Wizards Unite, Ingress Prime, Jurassic World Alive, and Minecraft Earth. Since all these games access the GPS location, you’ll be able to manipulate the gameplay and unlock new levels by simply changing your current whereabouts.

Extensive Compatibility:

iToolab AnyGo supports multiple iPhone/iPad models and iOS versions. The tool is even compatible with the recently announced iOS 15. So, even if you’re running the beta version of iOS 15 on your iDevice, you can easily change your GPS location using AnyGo.

Pricing (The Most Cost-Effective Geo Spoofing Tool for iOS)

For one moth license, 1-5 devices it only takes $9.95. The lifetime version is the best value price: $59.95.

Visit https://itoolab.com/iphone-location-spoofer/ to learn more about the all-new features of iToolab AnyGo.

ABOUT ITOOLAB

iToolab is a Hong Kong-based software development agency that mainly designs applications for iOS users. The company has been serving the iOS market for more than a decade and has an extensive customer base of 55,000 users. Over the years, iToolab has released a wide range of tools such as AnyGo, UnlockGo, and FixGo. All these tools are designed with a vision to help iOS users troubleshoot different iOS issues in their daily life.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itoolab

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6HMaEAYa3t4&list=PL-E0OdPzP6qSN-SyKEEJ3m4OsJypTKjdP

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq702PQVkOG3IbsvnHg20MA/videos

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

JESSE LAU

Email: biz@itoolab.com

News Source: iToolab Studio