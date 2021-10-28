NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iToolab Co Ltd; Today sees the release of innovative tech solution iToolab UnlockGo (Android); for the first time available for Android devices. A company borne out of the frustration with the difficulty Apple users often experience with common iOS bugs and issues, iToolab has now served over 55,000 customers across 130+ countries worldwide with their easy-to-use and effective software solutions.

UnlockGo will allow those with Android devices to bypass screen locks and Google FRP locks in a few simple steps – clearing the path to begin or resume use easily for those with second-hand devices, who have forgotten their passcode or are unable to access their Google login details. In a marketplace with increasing amounts of downloadable software with malware and other complications attached, iToolab offers Android users a trustworthy and uncomplicated product.

Jesse Lau, CEO of iToolab lauds this simplicity, saying: “UnlockGo (Android) marks the first in a variety of solutions iToolab intends to offer for Android users. We understand the frustration felt by mobile users when their device is inaccessible because of a security shortfall – because we are mobile users, and we’ve been through it too! UnlockGo (Android) will solve headaches for multitudes of loyal Android lovers!”

EXCLUSIVE FEATURES OF UNLOCKGO (ANDROID)

FRP Bypass for Samsung Device

Unlike other available solutions already on the market, the UnlockGo (Android) includes an FRP bypass for Samsung devices spanning Android 5-11; the widest available unlock product currently.

Screen Locks Removal

The iToolab UnlockGo (Android) can remove all types of screen locks on Android so that users are able to gain or regain access to their device: including PIN, pattern, password and fingerprint locks.

Unlock Samsung Screen Locks without Data Lost

Also unlike any other products, for Samsung S7 earlier devices, UnlockGo (Android) is able to unlock any screen without the need for any data loss – which is a standard by-product of enacting such a feature on any other software.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT UNLOCKGO (ANDROID)

Extensive Compatibility

The removal of the Google FRP lock is currently compatible with Samsung devices running Android versions 5-11, and the system will update the device to the newest current version. This works brilliantly across the popular S7, S8, S9 and A20 models as well as the Samsung tablets. UnlockGo (Android)’s standard screen unlock feature works across a myriad of brands including Samsung, Huawei, Honor, LG, Motorola, Google, XiaoMi, ViVO and even ASUS and Lenovo (which are often not covered by other products).

Pricing

iToolab’s UnlockGo (Android) is available to purchase on a license basis, so that it can be used repeatedly by Android users as and when needed. All work on an automatic renewal but can be cancelled at any time. A one year plan is currently priced at $39.95, supporting 5 devices and 1 PC; a one month plan at $29.95, supporting 5 devices and 1 PC; a lifetime plan at $49.95 supporting 5 devices and 1 PC; or a one year business plan for unlimited devices and PCs at $399.95.

ABOUT ITOOLAB

iToolab was founded by Jesse Lau with the intention to resolve the tricky smartphone issues users experience day-to-day. Now its products have been downloaded over 280,000 times across the globe and the firm continues to innovate with new and complex software systems made easy for consumers. Trusted by household names such as download.com and Soft Media, it is clear that the future looks bright for iToolab – and those who use them.

