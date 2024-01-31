NEW YORK, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Have you just picked up your old Motorola phone and reset it to factory settings, then found that you have to enter the Google account credentials to access the device? Or perhaps you have bought a second-hand Motorola phone and the previous owner reset it without removing the Google account. No matter what the scenario is, you won’t be able to access the home screen and enjoy all the features of your Motorola phone, says iToolab.



Image Caption: iToolab UnlockGo (Android).

But don’t worry; iToolab UnlockGo (Android) today released a new version V7.6.0 which can help you bypass Motorola Google FRP lock within minutes.

What’s New

UnlockGo (Android) V7.6.0 made great improvements to Xiaomi/Redmi FRP bypass solution. Now it supports removing Google FRP lock from most Xiaomi/Redmi phones and tablets. Furthermore, UnlockGo (Android) starts to support Motorola FRP bypass. Motorola users can bypass Google account verification without password in 3 simple steps.

UnlockGo (Android)’s mission is to help all Android users unlock their devices easily. Therefore, the program supports Korean and Russian in this version. It will keep supporting other languages in the future.

Explore More Possibilities of iToolab UnlockGo (Android):

A reliable password unlock tool that can remove password, PIN, pattern, fingerprint and face lock from 6000+ Android phones and tablets

The best FRP tool that can bypass Google FRP lock on Samsung / Xiaomi / Redmi / vivo / OPPO / Motorola within minutes

It can unlock early Samsung devices without password or data loss

If your Samsung device is running Android 12, you can unlock it without password in 1 click

It helps you factory reset all Samsung devices in 1 click and free of cost

It’s compatible with the latest Android 14

Price and Availability

The new feature is available on V7.6.0. For unregistered users, you can visit the official website of iToolab UnlockGo (Android) and download the latest version to try. For registered users, you can enjoy a free lifetime update.

The program supports bypassing Google lock on Samsung Android 5-13, most Xiaomi/Redmi devices, vivo Android 10-12, OPPO Android 5-13, and Motorola Android 11/12.

The program is sold with different license types, including 1 Month Plan, 1 Year Plan and Lifetime Plan. The prices are $29.95, $39.95, $49.95, respectively. In other words, the longer you own the license, the cheaper it will be. Furthermore, if you are planning to purchase a license plan now, you can save $10.

About iToolab

iToolab is a software development company founded in 2008 to help iOS and Android users solve various issues with leading-edge smartphone tools for repair and recovery, unlocking, and more. As of now, iToolab is serving 130+ countries and has been trusted and recommended by some leading tech sites and users worldwide. iToolab is a trusted one-stop shop for smartphone utility apps.

