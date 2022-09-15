NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iToolab Co Ltd. Announces that since UnlockGo (Android), an Android screen lock and Samsung FRP removal tool, was introduced, it has served thousands of Android users. In the meantime, we have received feedback from users wanting to use the Android unlock software on macOS. The feedback was positive after the last update of the new FRP solution. Thus, we started the Mac project.



Image Caption: iToolab UnlockGo (Android) for Mac.

“iToolab UnlockGo (Android) for Mac has inherited the excellent performance of the Windows version,” says CEO Mia Garcia.

ITOOLAB UNLOCKGO (ANDROID) FOR MAC:

Like other Mac tools from iToolab, UnlockGo (Android) for Mac runs smoothly on the following macOS.

macOS 12 Monterey

macOS 11 Big Sur

macOS 10.15 Catalina

macOS 10.14 Mojave

macOS X 10.13 High Sierra

macOS 10.12 Sierra

macOS 10.11 El Capitan

MAIN FEATURES OF UNLOCKGO (ANDROID) FOR MAC:

Bypass Google FRP Lock on Samsung:

For phone resellers and someone got a used Samsung device, they have to remove the previous Google account, otherwise, they are probably stuck in the Google account verification screen. That’s what we called Factory Reset Protection (FRP). UnlockGo (Android) for Mac allows you to bypass the FRP lock on your own Apple computer or laptop. It’s available for Android OS 5-12. Get more details via the 3-minute video guide.

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/rkx6AMLItK0

Remove Android Screen Locks:

Users who lost their password to Android phones and tablets can get help to unlock the lock screen password, PIN, pattern, fingerprint, or even face recognition. UnlockGo for Android supports over 15 brands, including Samsung, Motorola, Huawei, Xiaomi, LG, etc.

PRICE:

1-Month Plan: $34.95

1-Year Plan: $39.95

Lifetime Plan: $49.95

More info: https://itoolab.com/buy/unlockgo-android-for-mac/

ABOUT ITOOLAB:

iToolab is an international company founded in 2008 to help iOS and Android users solve various issues with leading-edge smartphone tools for repair and recovery, unlocking, and more. As of now, iToolab is serving in 130+ countries and has an extensive user base. The creative approach of developers is the primary reason behind the high success rate of all iToolab’s products.

For more details, please visit:

Website: https://itoolab.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/itoolab

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IToolab

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itoolab

