NEW YORK, N.Y., Aug. 8, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iToolab Co Ltd: Environmental protection has been promoted for years, and people are now more willing than ever to use used electronic devices. When people get a second-hand phone, they often find that they need to sign in to the previous Google account, which is an unanswerable problem.



IMAGE CAPTION: iToolab Unveils Updates for UnlockGo (Android).

“We hope to build a better planet together with our users. This should not be stopped by anything. That’s why iToolab UnlockGo has released a simpler FRP bypass solution, which will allow more people to solve problems in minutes,” says CEO Mia Garcia.

iToolab is a brand with an international reach that offers much more than just one or two smartphone utilities. Instead, iToolab has become known for its toolkit of various smartphone utilities for Android and iOS. Users have trusted iToolab with their smartphones since 2018, when industry experts founded the company with programming and utility tool development backgrounds.

UPDATED FEATURES OF UNLOCKGO (ANDROID) V6.0.0

With the latest update of UnlockGo for Android, users can bypass Google FRP locks with fewer steps. The old process entailed dozens of steps. Now, users with Android OS 5-12 can skip the Google verification screen on their Samsung smartphones and tablets with just three simple steps. Other FRP tools require a second phone, an extra FRP bypass App or APKs download, and a Samsung account, but UnlockGo from iToolab eliminates the need for any of these.

EFFICIENT UNLOCKING FEATURES

Remove Screen locks on Android device

iToolab’s UnlockGo for Android allows its users to remove screen locks on Android devices seamlessly. Users can easily unlock PINs, patterns, and passwords and clear out fingerprints and face recognition information. This feature can be used on various Android phones.

Unlock Samsung phone and tablet without losing data

While there are other tools out there that perform similar functions as UnlockGo for Android, there is a significant pain point. Older Samsung device data is typically wholly erased with other tools in unlocking the screen. With UnlockGo for Android, this problem has been eliminated. For Samsung S7 devices and earlier, UnlockGo can be used to unlock screens without any data loss.

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT UNLOCKGO (ANDROID)

Compatibility

iToolab’s UnlockGo for Android seamlessly supports a variety of models from brands including Samsung, LG, Motorola, Huawei, Asus, Lenovo, Sony, ZTE, and many others. The most popular Android-carrying brands are compatible with UnlockGo’s technology.

Pricing

The team at iToolab offers UnlockGo for Android for individuals and enterprises alike. Merchants can receive customized pricing with the iToolab business plan, which provides pricing based on the number of devices supported. Pricing for users starts at $29.95 monthly and includes up to 5 devices and 1 PC. Merchant pricing starts at $55.95 yearly for 6 to unlimited devices and 1 PC.

All iToolab UnlockGo (Android) purchases are backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee, free customer support, and lifetime free updates.

With UnlockGo for Android, iToolab gives people an easy-to-use screen unlocking and FRP bypassing tool that provides the best quality possible. Users and reviewers have highly praised the tool. More information can be found at https://itoolab.com/android-phone-unlocker/.

ABOUT ITOOLAB

iToolab is an international company founded in 2008 to help iOS and Android users solve various issues with leading-edge smartphone tools for repair and recovery, unlocking, and more. iToolab is a trusted one-stop shop for smartphone utility apps.

