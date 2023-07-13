NEW YORK, N.Y., July 13, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — iToolab Co Ltd (iToolab) has released iToolab WhatsGo for Mac V8.1.4. This will allow users to easily transfer WhatsApp between Android and iPhone on macOS. iToolab WatsGo WhatsApp Transfer has been highly appreciated by users around the world since its first debut for its compatibility and affordability.



Image Caption: iToolab WatsGo Mac V8.1.4 Released.

“This definitely extends the life of the data transfer. No matter what operating system you use, iToolab WatsGo will help you migrate data from Android to iPhone without data loss,” said Mia Garcia, CEO at iToolab.

KEY FEATURES OF ITOOLAB WATSGO MAC V8.1.4:

1. Transfer WhatsApp/WhatsApp Business from between Android and iPhone

iToolab WatsGo is the best alternative of Move to iOS app in the year 2023. No need to factory reset iPhone at all and smoothly transfer WhatsApp at 10240kb/s. You can enjoy the features as below:

Migrate WhatsApp/WhatsApp Business from Android to iPhone, iPhone to Android, Android to Android, iPhone to iPhone

Quick & easy transfer within simple steps, no extra technique required

Will never reset your iPhone before you start to transfer WhatsApp data

2. Select Any WhatsApp Data You Want to Transfer

Move to iOS won’t let you transfer a single type of WhatsApp data, but iToolab WatsGo gives you a wide range of options to selectively copy old WhatsApp data to a new device. All messages, contacts, call history, pictures, documents, etc. can be selectively moved as you like.

3. Backup WhatsApp to PC Instead of iCloud or Google Drive

If you want to save local space, or you are unable to backup WhatsApp to cloud space on your device, then backing up WhatsApp to the computer is a great choice. All your WhatsApp backups will be saved locally and automatically detected by iToolab WatsGo.

4. Restore Old WhatsApp Backup to Device Anytime

You have the ability to restore your most recent backup or backups from several months ago to your target device. No more worries about losing data again.

PRICE:

1-Month Plan: $19.95

1-Year Plan: $35.95

Lifetime Plan: $45.95

30% OFF Coupon Code: WATSNEW03

More info: https://itoolab.com/buy/watsgo-for-mac/

Device Compatibility:

iOS: iOS 10-16: All iPhone models running on the selected iOS versions.

Android: Android 5-13: Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, LG, Google, Oppo, Vivo, Motorola, Lenovo, HTC, ASUS, ONEPLUS, Sony, Vivo, etc.

Mac: 13(macOS Ventura), 12(macOS Monterey), 11(macOS Big Sur), 10.15 (macOS Catalina), 10.14 (macOS Mojave), Mac OS X 10.13 (High Sierra), 10.12(macOS Sierra), and 10.11(El Capitan)

Windows: Windows 11/8/7

About iToolab:

iToolab is a Hong Kong-based and leading iOS and Android solution provider that’s working with a vision to help smartphone users tackle various technical errors on their devices. Over the years, the company has helped millions of users fix iOS issues and regain access to their iPhones and iPads. Currently, iToolab operates in more than 130 countries and has an extensive user base.

