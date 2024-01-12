HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — IVIONICS, LLC., an information and technology management firm, announces that it has achieved System and Organizational Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type I Compliance.



The SOC 2 framework was established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to define a common set of criteria related to information technology subject areas and provide users with assurances about the non-financial controls of service organizations. A SOC 2 report contains criteria that are called Trust Services Criteria. Trust Services Criteria focuses on security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Independent accounting firms issue a SOC 2, Type I report that focuses specifically on the operating effectiveness of a service organization. It solidifies IVIONICS’ commitment to protecting client information and establishing the same standards for their organization.

Paul Sperry, the company’s CEO and President, explains, “I’m incredibly excited to obtain this milestone. It’s a true testament to our beliefs and actions in enforcing rigid information security policies to protect our client’s data.”

About IVIONICS, LLC.:

IVIONICS, LLC. is a leading information and technology management firm with over 35 years of experience assisting clients in enhancing productivity by effectively leveraging technology. The company offers clients information security, technology operations management, and digital transformation services. Headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, with offices in New York City, Newark, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington. The company serves clients nationwide.

