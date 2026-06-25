TAMPA, Fla., June 25, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Jabber Jaw Kids Toothpaste, LLC is proud to announce the launch of Smile Paint™, a revolutionary, one-of-a-kind child’s toothbrushing concept, designed to transform daily brushing into a fun, engaging experience. With its playful, hands-on approach, Smile Paint empowers kids to explore toothbrushing in a way that turns an everyday routine into a creative adventure. Smile Paint’s play-based approach is a game changer – encouraging independence, creativity, and positive oral care habits from an early age.



Image caption: Smile Paint is a revolutionary child’s toothbrushing concept designed to transform daily brushing into a fun, engaging experience.

Smile Paint offers 4 yummy, dessert-inspired, colorful toothpaste flavors including Fluoridated Vanilla Cupcake, and 3 Fluoride-free flavors including Strawberry Shortcake, Banana Cream Pie and Blueberry Cobbler. Kids mix, paint and brush while having fun creating limitless color and flavor combinations, turning toothbrushing time into something to look forward to.

Smile Paint founder and CEO Stacey Moore Thomas, a special-needs advocate, witnessed through her Tampa-based pediatric speech and language therapy company, Jabber Jaw Kids, LLC, how toothbrushing can become a daily challenge – especially for special needs children with oral sensitivities or taste aversions.

According to Thomas, “I saw the need to make the process of toothbrushing fun—one that works with a child’s natural learning style—play. With Smile Paint, kids take control by mixing the flavors and colors to create new colors and taste experiences while ‘painting’ and then brushing their teeth. It transforms resistance into excitement and fun.”



Image caption: Smile Paint Founder and CEO Stacey Moore Thomas.

In addition to 4 primary-color, flavored toothpastes, the highly innovative Smile Paint Kit includes a paint palette for limitless blending of the toothpaste color and flavor combinations, bamboo toothbrush, painting brush, and art smock. Kids can paint each tooth in different colors of their own creation prior to brushing.

Thomas went on to say, “Our toothpastes were crafted with carefully selected ingredients including all-natural flavors, mostly naturally-derived colors, and without SLS, gluten and other unnecessary additives, with a goal of prioritizing both safety and fun.”

“Our mission is simple,” Thomas added, “We want to transform toothbrushing into a fun experience that children enjoy—and that parents can feel good about.”

“From the Jabber Jaw Kids family to yours, Smile Paint is more than just toothpaste – it’s an invitation to create joyful routines, spark imagination, and share moments of silly fun and ‘rainbow smiles.’ By making brushing interactive, it helps reduce stress for families and builds confidence in children,” said Thomas.

ABOUT JABBER JAW KIDS TOOTHPASTE, LLC

Jabber Jaw Kids Toothpaste, LLC is dedicated to creating thoughtfully designed oral care products that support children’s development through play. Founded by Stacey Moore Thomas, the company blends professional insight with real-life parenting experience to bring innovative solutions to families everywhere. Every product has been designed with growing smiles in mind, ensuring a gentle, effective and fun toothbrushing experience. Learn more at: https://smilepainttoothpaste.com/pages/about.

The Smile Paint Toothbrushing Kit is available for purchase at: https://smilepainttoothpaste.com/.

Smile Paint is a trademark of Jabber Jaw Kids Toothpaste, LLC, a Tampa-based company.

MULTIMEDIA:

Image links for media:

[1] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0625-s2p-smilepaint01-300dpi.webp

Image caption: Smile Paint is a revolutionary child’s toothbrushing concept designed to transform daily brushing into a fun, engaging experience.

[2] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0625-s2p-smilepaint02-300dpi.webp

Image caption: Smile Paint Founder and CEO Stacey Moore Thomas.

LOGO (white): https://smilepainttoothpaste.com/cdn/shop/files/Smile-Paint-Logo-Marshmellow.png

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Stacey Moore Thomas

hello@smilepainttoothpaste.com

News Source: Jabber Jaw Kids Toothpaste LLC