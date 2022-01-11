LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Janet D. Foster, elected member of the Los Angeles County Democratic Central Committee representing Assembly District 70, political advocate and healthcare leader, today announced her intention to run for California Assembly representing the newly drawn district in the greater Long Beach area that likely includes Long Beach, Signal Hill, Catalina Island and parts of Carson.

Foster, a resident of Long Beach for the past 18 years, has been involved in local, state and national initiatives

for non-partisan organizations, as well as platform issues for the Democratic Party. As a representative of the Democratic Central Committee, Foster collaborated with multiple housing advocacy groups, including CA YIMBY, to lobby lawmakers on solutions to California’s many affordable housing issues. Her professional experience is centered in the healthcare industry, where she has held leadership positions in multi-regional medical groups, hospitals and within national health plans, making her well-versed as a supporter of single-payer healthcare access as a human right.

“The pandemic has exposed many gaps in how our state government responds to local small businesses and entrepreneurs, educators, frontline workers and ordinary citizens in need during times of crisis,” Foster said. “I think we can do better, and I plan to be a vocal leader who presents innovative ideas that make economic sense in addressing the many challenges the great state of California is facing.”

Beyond healthcare and housing initiatives, Foster plans to lead efforts addressing the economy to ensure job creation, more opportunities for small businesses to thrive, and fair and equitable wages proportionate to the cost of living in the state. She will also lead the way on quality-of-life issues affected by climate change; protecting vulnerable children and adults; public safety and common-sense law enforcement reform; education with real funding equity for public schools; and aiding senior citizens and veterans.

“I am running for the California Assembly because our district is in need of a strong voice that will work in Sacramento to combat housing inflation and contribute real solutions to address the worst homeless crisis our country has ever seen,” she said. “Views and perspectives like mine have been missing in public policy, we must have the ability to address our economy at the same time we make decisions on social issues.”

In addition to her professional career, Foster has also dabbled in freelance journalism and podcasting. Her self-named podcast, The Janet Foster Show ( https://janetdfoster.com/podcast/ ), provided a platform for her to interview guests covering a diverse list of topics including current events, social issues, and politics.

Foster earned an MBA with an emphasis in Finance and Economics from Saint Mary’s College of California and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from the University of South Florida.

