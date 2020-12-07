NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 7, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industry veteran and a successful entrepreneur in her own right, Janet Turner joins DN Van Lines (headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts), as Director of Corporate Relocation. Ms. Turner brings with her over 40 years of combined experience in international and domestic moving and transportation services.



Ms. Turner founded WISEnterprises NJ in 1992. A freight forwarding company that provided moving and relocation-related services to corporate clients and industry partners worldwide, WISEnterprises succeeded for decades under Ms. Turner’s leadership. In 2014, Ms. Turner merged her business with Accelerated Forwarders, a global moving services provider in Ft. Wayne Indiana where she worked on the development of an innovative domestic small shipment program for the growing market trend toward flexible corporate relocation benefit programs, among other projects.

Oded Carmi, President of DN Van Lines, in welcoming Ms. Turner to the team, stressed his enthusiasm about how the timing could not have been more ideal and the fit, more perfect.

“It’s a perfect fit at a most opportune time,” says Carmi. “Since DN Van Lines’ formation in 2006, our story has always been one of growth built on the relentless pursuit of service excellence. Janet’s portfolio of experience and relationships dovetails perfectly with little overlap into our existing business. In fact, it effectively leverages the strength of our foundation and the DN Van Lines brand into the corporate relocation market. That foundation stands strong to this day on the skills, experience and passion of our people. Janet’s passion for personal service is a welcome infusion.”



A lot of companies in the moving and relocation industry has been seriously impacted by the pandemic and resultant business environment in 2020. The silver lining is that the impact has also accelerated a number of changes which present unique opportunities.

Ms. Turner, with her vast industry experience, is quite attuned and perceptive to the market: “Small shipments often get overlooked but there is a growing need developing from changes in moving consumer preferences as well as corporate client requirements. Corporations are offering their relocating transferees flexible options including lump sum allowances. Not every move involves 2 or 3 bedrooms of furniture and fixtures so the flexibility of our small shipment program will meet this growing demand.”

Another unique opportunity for DN Van Lines is the fact that corporate relocation is not limited to just domestic movement. Under Ms. Turner’s direction, DN Van Lines can now also offer international services to their corporate clients.

Mr. Carmi is confident of the perfect fit: “We’ve always had a global mindset and have never shied away from international opportunities. Janet’s experience and relationships come at exactly the right time. With the international travel lockdowns associated with the current pandemic may make this move sound counter intuitive, both Ms. Turner and I recognize a vacuum in services tailored to overseas industry partners. Our overseas colleagues rely on us as service partners here in the US to deliver on the service promises they make to their clients. I believe our assets, physical locations and staffing are uniquely qualified to fill that void.”

About DN Van Lines:

DN Van Lines, based in Northborough, Massachusetts and Jacksonville, Florida is a US Domestic Asset Based Mover, one of over 25 million entrepreneurial small businesses that invest in, provide employment and power America. DN Van Lines provides worldwide moving, relocation and logistics services to private consumers, government, and corporate transferees. It is especially proud of its close working relationship with US Transportation Management Command in a common mission to provide strategic moving services to uniformed military service members and their families.

