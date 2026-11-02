LOS ALTOS, Calif., Nov. 2, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — JazzX AI, an enterprise AI company purpose-built for the mortgage industry, announced today that Jagjit Singh, head of product for mortgage lending, has been named a 2026 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter. The award recognizes technology leaders who are driving innovation across the mortgage and real estate industries.



Image caption: JazzX AI’s Jagjit Singh named a 2026 HousingWire Tech Trendsetter.

Singh leads product for the JazzX Residential Mortgage Suite, a team of AI coworkers that works alongside lenders’ loan origination systems, moving each loan from application to delivery. Lenders using the suite double processor productivity and raise underwriter productivity 1.5 times within 90 days of go-live. At full-scale production, that is worth more than $1,100 per loan in labor productivity.

Those results reflect an operator’s view of mortgage lending. Singh has led teams across origination and servicing. He knows which parts of a loan need people and which don’t. Repeat work, rework and handoffs add cost without adding value. Judgment calls on the gray areas are where people make the difference. At JazzX AI, he pairs that lender perspective with deep AI engineering and the long-term backing of SAI Group to build products that automate the work, preserve the judgment and prove every decision.

“What distinguishes Jagjit is his ability to connect the technology opportunity with the realities of mortgage lending,” said Pankaj Chugh, head of sales, partnerships and success at JazzX AI. “That perspective comes through in how we build: products that work the way lenders’ teams work, with results that show up in cost per loan and loan quality, not just speed.”

“This year’s Tech Trendsetters represent the very best of housing innovation,” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HousingWire. “In a period of economic headwinds and rapid technology evolution, these leaders are turning AI, data and digital innovation into real business and consumer outcomes. Their work is making the housing industry more efficient, more connected and better prepared for what’s next, and we’re proud to recognize them.”

ABOUT JAZZX AI:

JazzX AI’s end-to-end intelligence platform connects people, data and workflows across the loan lifecycle, enabling lenders to operate with greater transparency, speed and consistency from intake through close. Unlike point solutions that automate individual tasks, JazzX AI delivers a governed intelligence layer that reasons across agency guidelines, investor overlays and internal policy, helping lenders make better decisions, reduce per-loan production costs and deliver borrower experiences that set a new standard for the industry. For more information, visit https://jazzx.ai/.

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Elizabeth Schroeder

Depth for JazzX AI

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elizabeth@depthpr.com

News Source: JazzX AI