WEST GROVE, Pa., Feb. 12, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Simpson announces its memory care programs at Jenner’s Pond and Simpson Meadows are the first in Pennsylvania to receive the prestigious Comfort Matters® accreditation, and one of only 43 worldwide. The distinction recognizes Simpson’s commitment to providing person-directed dementia care that prioritizes comfort, dignity, and emotional well-being for individuals living with dementia. Comfort Matters was founded at the Beatitudes Campus Senior Living Community in Phoenix, Ariz., in 1998 and introduced a framework to better care for people living with dementia, with a focus on comfort.



Image Caption: Jenner’s Pond and Simpson Meadows memory care are now Comfort Matters® accredited providers.

The Comfort Matters® philosophy emphasizes understanding each resident as a whole person. Throughout the two-year rigorous education and accreditation program, Jenner’s Pond and Simpson Meadows demonstrated excellence in five core competencies: making comfort the goal, anticipating people’s needs, knowing the person, and empowering both residents and staff, all to ensure the well-being of the person living with dementia while recognizing the expertise of community staff members.

“This achievement reflects our dedication to providing individualized, compassionate, person-directed care for each of our residents and their families. Accreditation at this level is no small accomplishment, and we are proud of our team members who honor our residents’ personal routines, preferences, and life experiences when caring for them, rather than relying on one-size-fits-all approaches,” said Dr. Carol McKinley, president and CEO of Simpson. “This reflects the high standard of care we set at Simpson.”

Comfort Matters’ training program is implemented across all disciplines, from housekeeping to physicians and administrators, according to Tena Alonzo, Director of Education and Research at Comfort Matters. Its evidence-based program is backed by research showing people with dementia continue to recognize comfort and discomfort, and will communicate with their care team through their actions.

“Simpson communities as a whole are elite in their field, as they are guided by the principle of making a difference in the lives of the residents they serve. They inspire me to want to do my job better, and the example they set goes far beyond what is expected of them,” added Alonzo.

Overall, both communities exceeded the standards by providing highly individualized care, according to the accreditors, who also noted “their peaceful environment, an abundance of natural light, and the way staff interact with residents, often singing with them as they go to events.”

A Jenner’s Pond family member who was interviewed as part of the evaluation said, “My mother is comfortable, and I will forever be grateful for choosing Jenner’s Pond. The staff and leadership care deeply about my mom, and they care about me, too.”

About Simpson

Since 1865, Simpson has met the changing needs and desires of Philadelphia area seniors from diverse backgrounds as a not-for-profit family of services consisting of three Continuing Care Retirement Communities, or CCRCs: Simpson House, Simpson Meadows, and Jenner’s Pond; three affordable senior living communities: Simpson Gardens I, Simpson Gardens II, and Simpson Midtown, as well as Simpson HomeCare and Simpson Rehabilitation. The organization is dedicated to offering the highest level of lifestyle and care available in beautiful, dignified, and spiritual settings. For more information, visit: https://www.simpsonsenior.org/

About Comfort Matters®

Comfort Matters® is an innovative, person-centered way to support persons living with dementia. Over 10,000 people in 22 countries are trained in Comfort Matters’ evidence-based program, demonstrating that comfort as a vehicle for care is effective for persons living with dementia. For more information, visit: https://beatitudescampus.org/

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Shonne Fegan-Ehrhardt, PR Director

3rd3rd Marketing

shonne@3rd3rd.com

IMAGE for media https://www.simpsonsenior.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/02/JP-MC-Comfort-Matters.png

Image Caption: Jenner’s Pond and Simpson Meadows memory care are now Comfort Matters® accredited providers.

Press Page: https://www.simpsonsenior.org/about/press/

News Source: Simpson