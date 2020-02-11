NEW YORK, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — JH ARTS CORP. announces that Dr. Bong-A Jung, 1st prize winner at the Pi Kappa Lambda Music Competition and recipient of the Olga Gagliardi Getto Award, is making her Carnegie Hall debut as a solo recitalist on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 8 p.m. The grand pianist has appeared previously at Carnegie Hall but as a chamber musician.



“Dr. Bong-A Jung is in possession of exceptional sensitivity, personality and deep musical color,” said World-class pianist Andre Watts.

This outstanding musician is a player of both poise and power, bringing exceeding grace and weight to any dynamic rich gemstone of classical music she selects to offer an audience.

Jung has performed internationally and nationally in prestigious venues and presentations, including the Gilmore Keyboard Festival, the Naru Arts Center in South Korea, the Detroit Institute of Arts, and Rock Hall in Philadelphia. She also has collaborated with leading instrumentalists, singers and symphonies throughout South Korea and the United States. She was the 2nd Prize winner of the American Proteigei International Competition of Romantic Music 2014 in New York. Her forward thinking and progressive musical interests also inspired her to become a co-founder of the distinguished and highly unique jazz and classical collaborative project, The Zamar Ensemble.

Dr. Jung currently serves as piano faculty of the Orange County School of Arts in southern California.

Connoisseurs of fine classical music in the New York and New Jersey jurisdictions will not want to miss the opportunity to experience Dr. Bong-A Jung’s Carnegie Hall debut as a solo piano recitalist.

EVENT INFORMATION:

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 8 p.m. | Weill Recital Hall in Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Avenue – New York, NY 10019

Concert Tickets start at $25 / Student Tickets – $15

Available for purchase at Carnegie Hall tickets / Weill Recital Hall – Dr. Bong-A Jung tickets: https://www.carnegiehall.org/Cart/Event-Seating?itemNumber=38896#/

Additional concert information and artist bio are available to http://www.jhartcorp.com/

CONCERT PROGRAM

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) / Sonata No. 13 in E-flat major Op. 27 No. 1, “Quasi una Fantasia”

Andante

Allegro molto e vivace

Adagio con espressione

Allegro vivace

Nikolai Kapustin (1973b) / Variations, Op. 41

Modest Mussorgsky (1839-1881) / Pictures at an Exhibition

Promenade

Gnomus

Promenade

Il vecchiocastello

Promenade

Tuileroies (Dispute d’enfants après jeux)

Bydło

Promenade

Ballet of Unhatched Chicks

Samuel Goldenberg and Schmuÿle

Promenade

Limoges. Le marché (La grande nouvelle)

Catacombae (Sepulcrumromanum)

Con mortuis in lingua mortua

The Hut on Hen’s Legs (Baba Yaga)

The Bogatyr Gates (In the Capital in Kiev)

PAST PERFORMANCES

Dalton Center, Kalamazoo, MI

Wharton Center, East Lansing, MI

Detroit Institute of Arts, Detroit, MI

The Cook Hall, East Lansing, MI

The Rock Hall, Philadelphia, PA

Naru Arts Center, South Korea

Buam Art Center, South Korea

The Gilmore Keyboard Festival, Kalamazoo, MI

