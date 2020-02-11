NEW YORK, N.Y., Feb. 11, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — JH ARTS CORP. announces that Dr. Bong-A Jung, 1st prize winner at the Pi Kappa Lambda Music Competition and recipient of the Olga Gagliardi Getto Award, is making her Carnegie Hall debut as a solo recitalist on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 8 p.m. The grand pianist has appeared previously at Carnegie Hall but as a chamber musician.
“Dr. Bong-A Jung is in possession of exceptional sensitivity, personality and deep musical color,” said World-class pianist Andre Watts.
This outstanding musician is a player of both poise and power, bringing exceeding grace and weight to any dynamic rich gemstone of classical music she selects to offer an audience.
Jung has performed internationally and nationally in prestigious venues and presentations, including the Gilmore Keyboard Festival, the Naru Arts Center in South Korea, the Detroit Institute of Arts, and Rock Hall in Philadelphia. She also has collaborated with leading instrumentalists, singers and symphonies throughout South Korea and the United States. She was the 2nd Prize winner of the American Proteigei International Competition of Romantic Music 2014 in New York. Her forward thinking and progressive musical interests also inspired her to become a co-founder of the distinguished and highly unique jazz and classical collaborative project, The Zamar Ensemble.
Dr. Jung currently serves as piano faculty of the Orange County School of Arts in southern California.
Connoisseurs of fine classical music in the New York and New Jersey jurisdictions will not want to miss the opportunity to experience Dr. Bong-A Jung’s Carnegie Hall debut as a solo piano recitalist.
EVENT INFORMATION:
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 8 p.m. | Weill Recital Hall in Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Avenue – New York, NY 10019
Concert Tickets start at $25 / Student Tickets – $15
Available for purchase at Carnegie Hall tickets / Weill Recital Hall – Dr. Bong-A Jung tickets: https://www.carnegiehall.org/Cart/Event-Seating?itemNumber=38896#/
Additional concert information and artist bio are available to http://www.jhartcorp.com/
CONCERT PROGRAM
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) / Sonata No. 13 in E-flat major Op. 27 No. 1, “Quasi una Fantasia”
Andante
Allegro molto e vivace
Adagio con espressione
Allegro vivace
Nikolai Kapustin (1973b) / Variations, Op. 41
Modest Mussorgsky (1839-1881) / Pictures at an Exhibition
Promenade
Gnomus
Promenade
Il vecchiocastello
Promenade
Tuileroies (Dispute d’enfants après jeux)
Bydło
Promenade
Ballet of Unhatched Chicks
Samuel Goldenberg and Schmuÿle
Promenade
Limoges. Le marché (La grande nouvelle)
Catacombae (Sepulcrumromanum)
Con mortuis in lingua mortua
The Hut on Hen’s Legs (Baba Yaga)
The Bogatyr Gates (In the Capital in Kiev)
PAST PERFORMANCES
Dalton Center, Kalamazoo, MI
Wharton Center, East Lansing, MI
Detroit Institute of Arts, Detroit, MI
The Cook Hall, East Lansing, MI
The Rock Hall, Philadelphia, PA
Naru Arts Center, South Korea
Buam Art Center, South Korea
The Gilmore Keyboard Festival, Kalamazoo, MI
MULTIMEDIA:
*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0211s2p-dr-bong-a-jung-300dpi.jpg
Photo caption: South Korean Classical Pianist Dr. Bong-A Jung.
*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/0Ct-G2pDGpI
