HUBERTUS, Wis., Feb. 4, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Johnny Manhattan’s Steakhouse is announcing a keto diet friendly menu. The Milwaukee area supper club has been serving the greater Milwaukee area for more than twenty years, but still keeps up with dining trends and is one of the first in the area to create a menu that allows diners who are sticking to a very-low-carb, moderate-protein, and high-fat diet while out at a restaurant or supper club.



PHOTO CAPTION: Inside of the main dining room and bar at Johnny Manhattan’s in Hubertus, Wisconsin.

According to restaurant owner Nancy Manhattan, “Most Keto dieters understand the principles of what they can and cannot eat, but without a commitment from the restaurant, there are the hidden ingredients that find their way in. Added sauces or gravies can sneak in sources of carbohydrates from added sugars or flour that you were not intending to eat.

She added, “With the unveiling of the Keto menu at Johnny Manhattan’s Keto diners can be assured that their choices will conform to their dietary restrictions.”

Keto is becoming more mainstream and chefs at Johnny Manhattan’s understand that customers need to modify their meals. Bartenders at the supper club also understand that the supper club experience often includes a cocktail. There are several options for the Keto diet at the bar as well.

For more information or to review the menu, visit https://www.johnnymanhattans.com/.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialjohnnymanhattans/

