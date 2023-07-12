MEXICO CITY, Mexico, July 12, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — On the anniversary of the July 2010 dedication of their Church, Mexico City Scientologists share what they love most about their megacity and their passion for helping their community.



Image Caption: Learn what makes the people of Mexico City unique and the city such a special place to live in. Watch an episode of “Destination: Scientology” on the Scientology Network.

“We are very proud of being Mexicans,” says Gustavo, an executive of the Church of Scientology in the historic center of Mexico City. An episode of Destination: Scientology on the Scientology Network describes the city’s energy and spirit as unlike that of any other in the world. One of the largest metropolitan areas on Earth and among the oldest cities in the Americas, Mexico City is a unique melding of indigenous culture, colonial influence and cosmopolitan flair.

“Having a Church of Scientology in Mexico City, you are actually making a difference in people’s lives,” says Gustavo. “Knowing that you are doing something that is creating a life-changing experience for people — that’s the most rewarding thing as a member of the Church.”

Less than two miles from the Church, one of the city’s most beloved landmarks — the Angel of Independence — is a symbol of the importance of freedom to the people of Mexico. And helping people free themselves from their problems and the factors that hold them back in life through study of the spiritual technology developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard and the practice of the religion — that is what inspires these Scientologists in their work.

“We help people to be in better communication with their family members, with their friends,” says Aida, a staff member interviewed on this episode. Mariela agrees. What she likes best about working at the Church is that she can “help people solve their problems, achieve their goals and be happier. And everyone deserves that.”

The Church of Scientology in Mexico City was dedicated in July 2010 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. Learn how the Church is working with the community to create a brighter future for all. Watch “Destination: Scientology — Mexico City” on the Scientology Network.

