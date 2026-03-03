PITTSBURGH, Pa., March 3, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As millions of baseball and softball families prepare for the spring season, DICK’S Sporting Goods is making it easier than ever to offset the cost of new equipment. The nation’s largest sporting goods retailer today announced the launch of its new trade-in program for baseball and softball bats, powered by SidelineSwap’s industry-leading sports resale technology.



Image caption: SidelineSwap is the largest online marketplace for buying and selling used sports equipment.

The program, available at https://trade.dickssportinggoods.com and all DICK’S stores nationwide, enables customers to trade their used bats for DICK’S gift cards. The average payout is $70, with top-tier models exceeding $200—value that can be applied immediately toward new gear.

The program launches ahead of spring baseball season, when millions of families begin shopping for new equipment. With youth baseball and softball participation continuing to rise nationwide, parents are looking for convenient solutions to offset the cost of new gear while responsibly finding new homes for outgrown equipment.

“Every season, families upgrade equipment and aren’t sure what to do with last year’s bat,” said James Populo, DMM, Sports at DICK’S. “This partnership with SidelineSwap solves that. Bring it in and keep quality gear on the field instead of in the garage, and earn some money toward your next bat as well.”

SIMPLE THREE-STEP PROCESS

The trade-in experience is designed for maximum convenience:

Get an Instant Quote: Athletes visit trade.dickssportinggoods.com, enter the details for their bat, and receive an immediate trade-in value. Athletes can also visit any store with their used bat and a DICK’S teammate can complete the quote for them. Easy Drop-Off or Shipping: After receiving a quote online, athletes can drop off their bat at any DICK’S location or use a prepaid shipping label to ship directly to the processing center. Instant Payment: Once bats are processed, customers receive DICK’S Sporting Goods gift cards that can be used online or in-store. Payouts are issued instantly when dropped off at a DICK’S store or upon delivery to the processing center.

To see the trade-in experience in action, watch a walkthrough video here: Watch on YouTube

The platform accepts bats in good condition from major manufacturers. All values are determined using the latest sales data from SidelineSwap’s marketplace, ensuring athletes always receive fair value for their used gear. SidelineSwap has already paid out millions of dollars to athletes for their used gear through similar trade-in programs with DICK’S.

“Trade-in is becoming table stakes in sports retail. We’ve processed millions in payouts and proven the model works,” said Brendan Candon, co-founder and CEO at SidelineSwap. “DICK’S understands where the market is headed, and we’re proud to be their partner in building it.”

REAL FAMILIES, REAL SAVINGS

“The process was quick and easy—I just walked in, had my bat evaluated, and walked out with store credit. It’s great to finally have a simple way to turn old bats that would have just sat in the garage into something my son can actually use. I wish this program had been around years ago!” – Mark S., Virginia, youth baseball parent.

EXPANDING ACCESS TO QUALITY EQUIPMENT

The trade-in program supports DICK’S Sporting Goods’ and SidelineSwap’s broader mission to grow participation in youth sports by making equipment more accessible and affordable. By providing a trusted platform for equipment exchange, the program helps ensure that quality bats remain in circulation within the baseball and softball community.

The initiative also aligns with growing consumer preferences for sustainable shopping options and circular economy practices in sports retail. Rather than letting unused equipment collect dust or end up in landfills, families can now easily convert their investment into credit toward new gear—and help their used equipment find its way to another athlete.

ABOUT THE PARTNERSHIP

SidelineSwap, founded in 2015, operates the largest online marketplace for buying and selling used sports equipment. The company has facilitated hundreds of millions of dollars in sports equipment transactions and has established itself as a trusted platform for athletes, parents, and sports retailers. The partnership with DICK’S Sporting Goods represents SidelineSwap’s continued expansion into resale solutions for retailers and brands.

DICK’S Sporting Goods has been serving athletes and sports enthusiasts for more than 75 years. With over 850 stores nationwide and a comprehensive e-commerce platform, DICK’S is committed to providing customers with the equipment, expertise, and experiences they need to achieve their athletic goals.

AVAILABILITY

The baseball and softball bat trade-in program is available immediately at trade.dickssportinggoods.com and all DICK’S stores. The program currently focuses on baseball and softball bats, with potential expansion to additional equipment categories planned for future phases.

Customers interested in trading their bats can visit the website to receive instant quotes and begin the trade-in process. The platform is optimized for both desktop and mobile use, ensuring a seamless experience across all devices.

For more information about the trade-in program, customers can visit trade.dickssportinggoods.com or contact DICK’S Sporting Goods customer service.

ABOUT DICK’S SPORTING GOODS, INC.

DICK’S Sporting Goods creates confidence and excitement by inspiring, supporting and personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, DICK’S is a leading omni-channel retailer and an iconic brand in sport and culture. Its banners include DICK’S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Public Lands and Going Going Gone! in addition to the experiential retail concepts DICK’S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center. As owner and operator of the Foot Locker Business, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, WSS and atmos, DICK’S serves the global sneaker community across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, plus a licensed store presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. DICK’S also owns and operates GameChanger, a youth sports mobile platform for live streaming, scheduling, communications and scorekeeping.

Driven by its belief that sports have the power to change lives, DICK’S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK’S business, corporate giving and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and X.

ABOUT SIDELINESWAP

SidelineSwap is the largest online marketplace for buying and selling used sports equipment. Founded in 2015, the company connects athletes, parents, and sports enthusiasts through a trusted platform that makes sports more accessible and affordable. SidelineSwap has facilitated millions of equipment transactions and partners with leading sports retailers to provide innovative trade-in solutions. For more information, visit https://sidelineswap.com/.

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kIXbeRpNhvM

LOGO Link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0303-s2p-SidelineSwap-300dpi.webp

News Source: SidelineSwap