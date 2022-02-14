FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 14, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Publicly-held JV Group, Inc. (OTC MARKETS: ASZP) announces the completion of a change in control effective November 23, 2021. Harthorne Capital, Inc has acquired voting control in a private securities purchase agreement for 98.2% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock from Michael A Littman ATTY, Defined Benefit Plan, an affiliate of Michael A Littman, as trustee.

As a part of the transaction, Michael Singh was appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Andrew Trumbach as President and Chief Financial Officer and Lisa Marie Iannitelli as EVP, Investor relations. Michael A Littman and Calvin D Smiley Sr. have resigned from all officer, director, and employment positions with the Company.

Contemporaneously with the Change in Control, the size of the Board was increased from three to six directors. Michael Singh was appointed as Chairman of the Board. Dr. Andrew Trumbach, Lisa Marie Iannitelli, Dr. Claude Stuart, Esq., Dr Narendra Kini MD, and Tyler Trumbach Esq. were appointed as Directors.

“We are excited to move forward in the public markets,” said CEO Michael Singh. “We intend to rebrand the company, while growing market capitalization through strategic asset acquisitions to be disclosed, thereby adding to shareholder value over the coming year.”

“Awaysis is uniquely positioned to seamlessly connect desirable vacations, effortless ownership and solid investments in some of the world’s most sought after locations,” said Kofi Nartey, Director of Real Estate Development & Sales.

JV Group Inc has filed the necessary control information to the OTC Markets along with strategic business plans, which will reflect the changes and the new direction of the company. In connection with this, the company has also filed a name change and symbol change to AWAYSIS CAPITAL, INC. (OTCMARKETS: AWYS) by application to FINRA to better reflect the new business model and branding. These milestones are expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

About JV Group, Inc.

JV Group Inc. is a real estate investment and management company focused on acquisition, construction, selling and managing residential vacation home communities in desirable travel destinations. The Company creates value through targeting, acquisition, development, up-cycling, rebranding, and repositioning of currently undervalued operating and shovel ready residential/resort communities in global travel destinations. These assets are relaunched under the Company’s unique Awaysis Brand to create a network of residential and resort enclave communities that will optimize both sales and rental revenues, providing attractive returns to owners and exceptional vacation experiences to travelers.

For more information, please visit our Website: https://awaysisgroup.com/

CONTACT:

JV Group, Inc.

Andrew Trumbach, Chief Financial Officer (855-795-3311)

info@awaysiscapital.com

Social media: @awaysis_group #awaysisgroup

DISCLAIMER:

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although JV Group, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, JV Group, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

MEDIA CONTACT:

John Van

Outernational Holdings, LLC

john@digitlmediums.com

Phone Number: 615-312-4120

News Source: JV Group Inc.