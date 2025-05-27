LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., May 27, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kelly Auto Group is proud to announce that Kelly Nissan, Kelly Toyota, and Kelly Hyundai of Hamburg have each earned the Top Dealer Award by their respective manufacturers. This prestigious recognition highlights the dedication, performance, and unwavering passion that each store brings to their brand, their customers, and the greater automotive industry.



Winning the Dealer Top award is no small feat—it reflects excellence in customer satisfaction, operational performance, and community engagement. Kelly Auto Group is honored to see not one, but three of its dealerships celebrated at this elite level.

Kelly Nissan has now received Nissan's Award of Excellence for the seventh straight year. Very few dealerships have ever achieved at that level for that long.

Kelly Toyota is now a back-to-back winner of Toyota's President's Award.

Kelly Hyundai of Hamburg wins Hyundai's Board of Excellence Award for the first time and is one of only 23 dealerships in the nation to win the award

“We are beyond proud of what the teams at Kelly Nissan, Kelly Toyota, and Kelly Hyundai of Hamburg have accomplished,” said Greg Kelly, the President of the Kelly Auto Group. “These rewards are a result of the dedication and passion for performance of the dealership leaders and every member of their teams. You need to sell cars in volume to qualify, but what gets me most excited is that, in order to win, you have to satisfy and retain customers at a high level.”

As the Kelly Auto Group continues to grow, these awards serve as a powerful reminder of the company’s mission: to deliver exceptional automotive experiences, driven by integrity and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

For more information about Kelly Auto Group and its award-winning dealerships, visit https://www.kellycar.com/.

