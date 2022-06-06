NAPLES, Fla., June 6, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kelly Roofing, an award-winning roofing company, celebrates their 50th anniversary on June 13, 2022. The company was founded by Joe Kelly, Sr., in 1972 and is now run by his son, Ken Kelly. For decades, Kelly Roofing has helped Florida homeowners extend the lifespan of their roofs, and they plan to expand geographically in the coming years.

“When my father started the business, he was a journeyman roofer and painter,” Ken explains. “Collier County started requiring licensure, and he had to choose between painting and roofing. He chose roofing.” Ken didn’t know it at the time, but this decision would shape his future. When his father was injured in 1993, Ken took over the business at the age of 17 (learn more at https://www.kellyroofing.com/blog/historic-50-years-and-future).

As President of Kelly Roofing, Ken has always recognized the value of proper roof installation and maintenance. The company’s slogan is “Never Have to Worry About Your Roof Again.” Due to poor installation practices and harsh weather, many Florida roofs are failing prematurely. Kelly’s services have allowed many customers to double the life of their roofs. Many never have to replace their roofs again in their lifetimes.

What Kelly Roofing does, works. Ken Kelly believes the company has a winning model with great people, systems and products. He does, however, plan to expand the business into new markets in the coming years. Kelly is excited to help even more residents worry less about their roofs.

This year also brought another exciting change for Kelly Roofing. Ken’s son recently joined the business. “I’m proud that we are now a three-generation roofing business,” says Ken. “As a family, roofing has been our passion for the last 50 years, and we plan to keep it that way for at least 50 more.” Plans for an anniversary celebration are underway. Those who wish to learn more can contact Kelly Roofing at 239-228-3276.

Kelly Roofing is America's Roofing Contractor of the Year, serving the Florida market since 1972. They are family-owned and have helped over 60,000 roof owners save money and live a worry-free life. Kelly Roofing understands how to eliminate the stress of unexpected roof costs. All Kelly Roofing employees live by the core values of Care, Communicate and Consistency, allowing them to provide outstanding workmanship using the most advanced methods.

