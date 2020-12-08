ATLANTA, Ga., Dec. 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – MEDIA ADVISORY — Just a day before they must fight in court against the purging of Georgia voters, the Transformative Justice Coalition and Rainbow PUSH Coalition will join the Georgia Coalition for the Peoples’ Agenda, community leaders and organizers from across the state for a press conference to kick-off the John Lewis “Good Trouble” March and Votercades to mobilize voters for the U.S. Senate runoff races and Public Service Commission race on Jan 5, 2021.



PHOTO CAPTION: John Lewis Good Trouble March and Votercade in Charlotte.

“We’re fighting against voter suppression tactics like the unjust, illegal and wrongful purging of 200,000 Georgia voters; we’re fighting intentional election misinformation; we’re fighting efforts by Georgia legislators to impose more restrictions on absentee ballots that will affect the Runoffs…while Georgians are actively voting,” exclaimed Barbara Arnwine, founder and president of the Transformative Justice Coalition.

The John Lewis March and Caravan is designed to capture the Spirit of the Late Congressman’s legacy of getting into Good Trouble. “We are here in Atlanta to ensure voters are able to vote in large numbers to Finish The Job,” President Arnwine, continued.

“With the John Lewis spirit of overcoming suppressive odds; with the commitment of protecting and expanding access to the ballot box; with the determination for Georgians to not be denied voting rights, the John Lewis Good Trouble March and Votercade creates a level of excitement that inspires Black and Brown people to vote in the special election,” President Arnwine stated.

The Marches and Votercades – currently planned in 15 cities and growing – will bring attention to the urgent need for voters to finish the job they started by voting and also promote early voting.

WHO:

Attorney Barbara Arnwine, founder and president, Transformative Justice Coalition and president emeritus, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

Helen Butler, executive director, Georgia Coalition for the Peoples’ Agenda

Attorney Daryl Jones, board chairman, Transformative Justice Coalition

March coordinators from various counties

WHAT:

Kick-off of John Lewis “Good Trouble” Marches and Votercades throughout Georgia

WHEN:

DATE: Wednesday, December 9, 2020

TIME: 11 a.m. – 12 Noon

WHERE:

Site of John Lewis Mural

Corner of Auburn Ave. and Jesse Hill Jr. Drive

219 Auburn Ave.

Atlanta, GA 30303

HOW:

FOR MEDIA OUTSIDE ATLANTA A LINK TO VIEW ONLINE WILL BE AVAILABLE. For the link email: edmedia@dogonvillage.com or dianelarche73@aol.com or call 770.961.6200 or via text 818.613.9521.

For more information or to sponsor a John Lewis Good Trouble March and Votercade visit http://votingrightsalliance.org/.

About Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC):

Founded by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the lawyer’s committee for civil rights Under the law, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the united states and abroad. Website: https://tjcoalition.org/

