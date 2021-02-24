DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kids Read Now has partnered with school districts across Ohio, including Ansonia Local Schools, Troy City Schools, Mapleton Local School District, Greenville City Schools, and Northridge Local Schools, to mail books directly to their students’ homes over the summer. The number of students in the Kids Read Now program continues to grow with almost 400,000 books being mailed to students in 2020 alone!

Most students will experience reading skill loss over a typical summer break from school. Creating home libraries is key to preventing a steep learning slide due to summer break and recent extended school closures. “Whether it’s the summer slide or the COVID slide, the KRN in-home reading programs are eliminating learning loss and are helping kids gain up to 2.5 months of learning over the summer,” said Leib Lurie, CEO of Kids Read Now.

“The kids love getting the books throughout the summer and come in the following school year talking about all the awesome books that they got. I can tell it definitely encourages the kids to read,” said Taylor B., Classroom Teacher, Troy City Schools.

“Providing students with high quality texts to read during the summer is absolutely crucial. An added bonus is that students get ‘real’ mail!” said Jill H. B., Curriculum Director, Black River Local School District.

The Kids Read Now K-3 summer reading program mails eight new books to students and includes exciting multicultural, fiction, and nonfiction titles loved by children. Mailing books builds ongoing enthusiasm but does not require in-home technology. Each book includes guided discussion questions to help improve reading skills and increase family engagement. The ninth book of beautifully illustrated creative writing prompts concludes the program so children can write their own stories. Best of all, kids keep their new books!

Kids Read Now is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the singular mission to eliminate learning loss for all K-3 students.

To learn more about Kids Read Now, please visit https://kidsreadnow.org/.

*VIDEO: https://vimeo.com/513510815

News Source: Kids Read Now