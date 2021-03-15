NEW YORK CITY, N.Y., March 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kids Read Now (KRN) has partnered with school districts across New York, including New York City Public Schools and Corning-Painted Post School District, to mail books directly to their students’ homes over the summer. The number of students in the Kids Read Now program continues to grow with almost 400,000 books being mailed to students in 2020 alone!

Most students will experience reading skill loss over a typical summer break from school. Creating home libraries is key to preventing a steep learning slide due to summer break and recent extended school closures.

“Kids choose what books they want to receive weekly over the summer. Eradicating the summer slide and gaining up to 2.5 months of learning over the summer has never been so fun and easy for parents and their children,” said Leib Lurie, CEO of Kids Read Now.

“It [KRN summer reading program] created a culture of excitement over books during Covid-19 when kiddos and adults needed something to look forward to,” said John Paul P., Classroom Teacher, Corning-Painted Post School District.

The Kids Read Now K-3 summer reading program mails eight new books to students and includes exciting multicultural, fiction, and nonfiction titles loved by children. Mailing books builds ongoing enthusiasm but does not require in-home technology. Each book includes guided discussion questions to help improve reading skills and increase family engagement. The ninth book of beautifully illustrated creative writing prompts concludes the program so children can write their own stories. Best of all, kids keep their new books!

Kids Read Now is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the singular mission to eliminate learning loss for all K-3 students.

To learn more about Kids Read Now, please visit https://kidsreadnow.org/.

