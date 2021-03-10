NEW TOWN, N.D., March 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Kids Read Now is excited to partner with New Town Public Schools to mail books directly to their students’ homes over the summer. New Town Public Schools is the first school district in North Dakota to partner with Kids Read Now to eliminate learning loss and close the opportunity gap for their students. The number of students coast-to-coast in the Kids Read Now program continues to grow with almost 400,000 books being mailed to students in 2020 alone!

Most students will experience reading skill loss over a typical summer break from school. Creating home libraries is key to preventing a steep learning slide due to summer break and recent extended school closures.

“Parents strongly recommend the comprehensive in-home reading program that engages families, is proven to eradicate the typical summer slide, and helps kids to gain up to 2.5 months of learning,” said Leib Lurie, CEO of Kids Read Now.

The Kids Read Now K-3 summer reading program mails eight new books to students and includes exciting multicultural, fiction, and nonfiction titles loved by children. Mailing books builds ongoing enthusiasm but does not require in-home technology. Each book includes guided discussion questions to help improve reading skills and increase family engagement. The ninth book of beautifully illustrated creative writing prompts concludes the program so children can write their own stories. Best of all, kids keep their new books!

Kids Read Now is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the singular mission to eliminate learning loss for all K-3 students.

