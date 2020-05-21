AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — After much consultation with our health professionals including infectious disease doctors and pediatricians, with newly released Guidelines for Summer Camps from the Governor’s Task Force, representatives from the CDC, and many families, Kidventure, one of the largest private summer camp organizations in Texas since 1994, has made the decision to open camp programs beginning June 1, 2020 at over 24 locations in Houston, Dallas, and Austin.



The decision involved a variety of questions and obvious concerns. Can we provide a program that will mitigate the spread of Covid-19? Do we have the infrastructure to provide for the guidelines set forth by the CDC and our State? Will camp provide for the greater good of our communities? And will camp, with all its new protocols and procedures actually be ‘camp’ for those that need it most?

Kidventure has operated summer camps in Texas since 1994. It uses the foundations of camp to help improve the lives of its campers, caring for the mental, social, and physical wellbeing of children.

Kidventure’s President, Mike McDonell said, “Never has that need – camp – been more crucial for children than right now. We believe that camp affords children with a unique opportunity to grow in confidence, to provide for hope, to battle against fear, and thrive.”

Kidventure will take 26 years of experience and combine that with guidelines and protocols designed to help slow the spread of Covid-19, create a camp physical environment that is cleaner, and will implement systems to keep small groups of campers as one, and limit the flow of larger groups together. In addition, Kidventure will prescreen all those entering campsites and plans to monitor the health and wellbeing of its campers and staff during the camp day.

McDonell added, “The guidelines are not designed to be fool-proof? But the mental health of our children and the economic viability of our families and communities is not either.”

Together with health professionals, Kidventure will update guidelines and will make necessary changes when and where needed.

Camps Coordinator and Vice President, Michael Valka said, “We will do as we have always done, and work to do our best. We are certain your child’s experience at camp will provide them with the opportunity to reunite with friends, to once again run free, and we are certain their time with us will be cause for happiness, joy, and fun.”

Kidventure has created a comprehensive Summer Camp Handbook During COVID-19 that contains all the new guidelines recently presented by the State of Texas as well as many of their own.

Kidventure has also created information on its website to help assist parents and children with questions and information about Summer Day Camp 2020.

