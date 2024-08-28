NEW YORK, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dear Klaiyi girls, Klaiyi Human Hair Wig Company (“Klaiyi Hair”) is about to launch an innovative wig for the whole world: the double wear wig. This is a special thank you from Klaiyi to their customers on the occasion of their 7th anniversary. From glueless wigs to put on and go wigs, bye bye knots, pre-everything wigs, and now double wear wigs, let’s look forward to this new product together.



Image caption: Klaiyi double wear wig.

What is double wear wig?

Simply put, it’s about enjoying the versatility of two hairstyles in one wig. One side of the wig is a stylish, professional look, perfect for business meetings and elegant occasions. Flip it over for a sleek, relaxed style that’s perfect for everyday wear. This dual functionality makes Double Wear wigs an integral part of your closet, providing flexibility and value without compromising on quality.

Benefits of Double Wear Wigs

Double Wear wigs are crafted from high-quality, natural fibers to ensure you look great and feel comfortable all day long. With a secure fit and easy adjustments, this wig is the perfect choice for those looking for style and practicality. Let every customer experience the transformative power of a double wig together. Embrace convenience, enjoy variety, and most importantly, express yourself without restraint.

The timeline of double wear wig

Beginning in October 2023, Klaiyi began development of the double wear wig, focusing on the areas of versatility, affordability, and sustainability. two rounds of product testing began in January and March 2024, with more than 100 people invited to test the product and provide invaluable feedback. professional wig wearers tested the wig in May, and feedback gathered guided the refinement of the final product. The final product will be available to the general public in September for pre-release.

Learn more: https://www.klaiyihair.com/pages/double-wear-wig-pre-sale

About Klaiyi Hair

Klaiyi Hair has been accompanying you for 7 years, and has always insisted on real hair wigs so that customers can experience the most natural wearing experience. During these years, this company has also been developing new products that make wearing a wig a piece of cake and can be easily worn in less than a minute. These can reflect the company’s R&D capabilities and responsible attitude towards customers, as the company’s slogon, with Klaiyi wigs, redefine your style, and discover that beauty is a right, not a luxury.

Learn more: https://www.klaiyihair.com/

