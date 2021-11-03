BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — KMEA, an engineering, environmental, energy, and sustainability (E3S) consulting company, has selected ARES PRISM cost management software to improve reliability of data and help scale their business.

California-headquartered KMEA provides major program management, project management, environmental compliance and consulting, energy, engineering, sustainability, AEC, and third-party inspection services to federal government, state and local government, and commercial clients in every state within the U.S.

The organization has a portfolio of projects worth more than $20M in annual revenue, in addition to $20M in won bids, that are pending award. To scale their business and improve project management maturity, KMEA is moving away from MS Excel spreadsheets and putting in place a more robust and proactive cost and schedule control system.

“Almost every business function was relying on Excel, which we have outgrown as our firm has continued to expand. As a firm, we understood we needed the right controls in place to further scale our business,” Jennifer Mores, PSP, STSC, Vice President & Director of Operations at KMEA, said. “ARES PRISM can be implemented quickly, provide us with a system to streamline and standardize business processes and maintain reliable data, meet both our internal and external project controls requirements, and provide us with the ability to analyze and report our portfolio’s cost, schedule, risk and change management data for comprehensive decision making.”

ARES PRISM is an enterprise solution that helps manage project and program costs across their entire lifecycle. KMEA is taking advantage of the cost management module, PRISM Cost, and will be able to effectively manage budgeting, resource planning, time-phasing, progress and performance measurement, change management, earned value management, risk management, and forecasting from a single centralized location.

“KMEA will be positioned for scalability and success with our cost management capabilities,” Geoff Stubson, Chief Financial Officer of ARES PRISM, said. “Improving their project management maturity with ARES PRISM will help drive organizational maturity of project processes and improve project and organizational performance – safeguarding not only their ROI, but that of their clients, too.”

ARES PRISM software is utilized across many sectors including environmental, government, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, utilities, mining, construction, and more to manage the performance of projects at every stage all within a single platform. Clients enjoy the flexibility of choosing the ARES PRISM products they need to fit their portfolio, whether it is estimating, cost management, engineering management, procurement, document management, contract management, field management, executive dashboards, or our integration platform.

About KMEA

KMEA is an environmental, energy, engineering and sustainability (E3S) consulting company offering professional engineering, scientific, and technical services to clients throughout the United States and internationally since 1996. The goal of KMEA is simple – to provide superior client services and advocacy to cost-effectively manage clients’ environmental, energy, engineering, and sustainability issues. Since the founding, KMEA’s outstanding performance is testimony to their commitment and dedication to customers. With zero lost time accidents in more than 20 years, an industry record, their team motto is “Safety is job one.” Learn more at https://www.kmea.net/.

About ARES PRISM

ARES PRISM is an enterprise project controls software that manages the complete project lifecycle delivering dependable forecasts, cost control, and performance measurement. PRISM is a scalable, robust and intuitive system that harnesses industry best practices and integrates all aspects of the project, including cost and schedule, change management, project estimating, earned value, contracts & procurement, and field progressing. Achieve superior project management with increased visibility and control, boosted accuracy and efficiency, and improved financial performance. Learn more at https://www.aresprism.com/.

