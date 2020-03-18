PHOENIX, Ariz., March 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic is bringing into focus just how critical it is for individuals to have their health information readily available. The Knapsack Health Application helps users navigate their input in order to collect all pertinent medical information: Doctors, Medical/Disease History, Surgical History, Medications, Allergies, Immunizations, Infectious Disease and Family/Social History.



The application also gives the user the ability to upload forms and documentation necessary in case of an emergency, i.e. Medical Power of Attorney, Primary and Secondary insurance and Medical Consent.

Founder and CEO Charles Spannagel states, “We are dealing with a national emergency that calls for citizens to prepare themselves and be ready if/when they need medical care. Having your health history available and with you always will expedite treatment.”

He added, “Blood type, Medications, Allergies are examples of the information that can drastically affect a patient’s outcome. Knapsack gives the patients the ability to become a vital member of their own care team.”

Knapsack Health’s core belief is to ensure the patient is at the center of their healthcare journey.

Learn more at: https://knapsackhealth.com/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Charles Spannagel

Knapsack Health

cspannagel@knapsackhealth.com

480-310-0981

