PITTSBORO, N.C., Aug. 29, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Knot It, LLC, is excited to host its first two macrame and mead classes on September 8 and October 6 from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. at Starrlight Mead. The address is 130 Lorax Lane and is located within “The Plant,” a diverse 17-acre eco-industrial park located on the east side of Pittsboro. These one-of-a-kind classes are a creative outlet to enjoy while indulging in mead tasting. Enthusiasts of all skill levels are invited to learn the art of macrame, create intricate knot designs, and enjoy the delightful tastes of mead or cider – all in a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere.



Image caption: Martha is creating a beautiful wall hanging.

Classes are designed to provide a relaxing, yet engaging environment, allowing participants to explore their artistic side while sipping and savoring. Each macrame class includes expert guidance from a skilled artist who will lead attendees through the basics of macrame, ensuring that they leave with their very own handmade creations.

Macrame wall hangings are an easy and affordable way to add a splash of panache to any home or workspace. With numerous knot types, class attendees will create beautiful pieces to keep as their own or perhaps gift to a loved one. Each piece is approximately 12” in width and 18” in height.

“Realizing that the joy of crafting can be enhanced with a touch of mead was the inspiration behind these macrame and mead classes,” said Knot IT’s artist/owner, Diana Sinisi. “I wanted a relaxing and fun environment to foster creativity, community, and fun.”

Classes are $50 per person and include all materials in addition to a glass of mead or cider.

To learn more about what types of macrame wall hangings participants will make and to sign up for a class, visit: https://www.macrameandmead.com.

The website also showcases tutorials on how to make certain knots.

About Knot It, LLC

Diana Sinisi grew up in a creative family filled with artists. After working in multiple mediums, she decided macrame was where she wanted to focus her talent. She’s passionate about teaching and sharing this skill with others.

Diana is also available for commission orders and to help people host their own private macrame party.

For more information: https://www.macrameandmead.com/.

