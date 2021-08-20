VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 20, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Knowledge Coop, the industry’s top online compliance training and virtual work platform, today announced it has hired Brian Paine as Director of Technology. His responsibilities at Knowledge Coop include maintaining a stable working environment for all of Knowledge Coop’s technical operations, including its flagship virtual workspace for centralizing compliance training The Coop; spearheading future tech enhancements and improvements; and ensuring security processes are up-to-date and monitored.

“Brian Paine’s decades of experience in the tech industry make him an already invaluable and welcome addition to the Knowledge Coop team,” said Knowledge Coop president Ken Perry. “As Knowledge Coop continues to grow, we expect Brian’s expertise to play a pivotal role. Brian’s experience as security and infrastructure will be particularly valuable as we expand the features and functionality of The Coop.”

Paine comes to Knowledge Coop after spending nearly four years at PayPal as both a Security Architect and Infrastructure Architect. Paine has also served in integral technology roles at Entisys360, Western Precooling, Live Nation, Charles Schwab and Nordstrom.

“I look forward to the opportunity to work side-by-side with Ken and the Knowledge Coop team to leverage my 23 years of experience in the tech industry in bringing Ken’s extraordinary vision and SaaS platform to unprecedented levels with its current and ever-growing user base,” said Paine. “Over the last 13 years, I have watched Ken bring to market a well-thought and extremely customer-centric SaaS learning management system, business social platform and community that serves to enlighten and entertain in very unique, thought-provoking and fun ways.

“This is yet another new and exciting chapter in my career, and I am ready for the next ride and where my Knowledge Coop leadership team peers and I will take it,” continued Paine.

About Knowledge Coop

Knowledge Coop has transformed compliance, continuing education and training in the mortgage industry. In addition to creating entertaining and engaging NMLS, pre-licensure and annual compliance training videos, the company has also developed The Coop, a virtual workspace for delivering, tracking and reporting on training. Users can also collaborate and communicate with their peers and Knowledge Coop’s team of compliance experts, thus creating an internal hub for education and expertise. To date, Knowledge Coop has helped more than 100 mortgage and real estate companies and 24,000 users maintain compliance with federal and state continuing education requirements as well as housing finance rules and regulations. To learn more, visit https://www.knowledgecoop.com.

