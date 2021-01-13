KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EyeCare Optical, a local eye care provider in East Tennessee, can now add the title of “designer” to its list of specialties thanks to the unveiling of a new line of designer eyeglass frames under the brand Optique 865. According to opticians at the practice, this new brand focuses not on only style and high-level quality but affordability as well, all while being exclusive to the practice.

A division of Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor & Haun, an established Ophthalmology practice serving East Tennesseans for over six decades, EyeCare Optical decided to branch out from its already sought-after services of providing top-rated eye care to Knoxville and East Tennessee residents by offering its very own Optique 865 line to give patients another choice in fashionable, yet affordable eyewear.

John Wolfenbarger is the Optician Supervisor at Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor & Haun and EyeCare Optical. He says this new line of high-quality metal and plastic frames provides patients with not only the durability they seek in eyewear but also with very unique, fashionable options.

“These frames are very well built, very durable,” he said. “These are exclusive to us. So, people know if they select a style from us, there won’t be thousands of people walking up and down Gay Street with the same frames. No one else in East Tennessee carries them.”

As for the distinctive designs, Wolfenbarger highlighted an interesting fact about the man responsible for producing the Optique 865 fames for EyeCare Optical.

“He was a big part of the success at Charmant, which is a major designer frame vendor for the last 40+ years,” he said. “He was their frame designer, and now he designs our frames himself. So there’s a lot of experience that goes into this frame design. The frames are handmade and just incredible at a very good price.”

Frames and designs were hand-selected by the doctors and the opticians at Drs. Campbell, Cunningham, Taylor & Haun and EyeCare Optical to be the finest available for their patients. Wolfenbarger emphasized that the hinges, in particular, were designed with the utmost durability and functionality in mind.

“They’re good quality. To my knowledge, there hasn’t been a single pair of them broken yet,” Wolfenbarger added. “Great quality. They look good. I think the shapes are outstanding. And they’re ours.”

Wolfenbarger added that although the frames are backed by a 2-year limited warranty.

Wolfenbarger said EyeCare Optical is proud to serve the entire family’s eye care needs all under one roof EyeCare Optical offers a wide range of designer frames in addition to Optique 865 in their on-site optical shops at six locations in East Tennessee, including North Knoxville (Fountain City), Hardin Valley, Oak Ridge, Farragut, Maryville, and Sevierville. For more information on Optique 865 or any of the services available at EyeCare Optical, call (865) 584-0905.

Learn more: https://www.eyecareoptical-knoxville.com/optique-865-designer-eyeglass-frames/

News Source: EyeCare Optical