SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 18, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — STARII TECHNOLOGY PTY LTD today announced the launch of Koozee, an AI visual production platform for apparel e-commerce. It helps apparel businesses create AI-generated model images, product visuals and apparel videos.



Image caption: Koozee combines apparel inputs, AI Model Virtual Try On and apparel video creation in one visual workflow. This image was created with A.I.

BUILT FOR COMPLETE APPAREL VISUAL PRODUCTION

AI is making apparel visual production easier, but gaps remain. General e-commerce AI often lacks apparel-specific optimization, while apparel AI may focus on one task. Businesses need a solution that understands apparel presentation and connects product display with marketing.

AI MODEL VIRTUAL TRY-ON:

Users can upload a garment image to create AI-generated model images and virtual try-on visuals, then change the model, scene, pose or viewing angle. Koozee also supports lingerie, children’s apparel, cosplay costumes and pet apparel.

APPAREL PRODUCT IMAGERY:

Koozee generates main product images, flat lays, detail shots, ghost mannequin images and listing-page assets. Apparel-focused workflows turn one product image into multiple listing and marketing assets while presenting garment details.

AI-GENERATED APPAREL VIDEOS:

Koozee creates Dynamic Lookbook and Fitlog videos from apparel images. Replicate Video creates new versions with users’ apparel assets based on authorized reference videos.

Koozee also provides background removal, background editing, image enhancement and video enhancement for everyday asset preparation.

FROM ONE GARMENT ASSET TO MULTIPLE VISUALS

Koozee brings these capabilities into one AI workflow, reducing reliance on conventional shoots and fragmented post-production. Based on estimates developed during Koozee’s beta phase, the platform could reduce shooting costs by up to 99 percent and produce product images at approximately 12 times the speed of conventional workflows.

“Our goal is to help apparel businesses produce visual content more efficiently,” said Adrian Bennett, product lead at Koozee. “Koozee turns garment assets into product and marketing content, so teams can focus on products and growth.”

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Koozee is available at https://koozee.ai/

New users receive 30 free credits. The Pro plan costs $22.90 per month, or $16.66 per month when billed annually. It includes 600 monthly credits, Replicate Video, Link Shopify Store, watermark-free downloads, permanent generation history and faster generation.

ABOUT KOOZEE

Developed by STARII TECHNOLOGY PTY LTD, Koozee helps apparel businesses create product and marketing content in one AI workflow.

MULTIMEDIA:

IMAGE LINK: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0818-s2p-koozee-300dpi.webp

Image caption: Koozee combines apparel inputs, AI Model Virtual Try On and apparel video creation in one visual workflow. This image was created with A.I.

News Source: STARII TECHNOLOGY PTY LTD