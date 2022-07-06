BLOOMINGTON, Ind., July 6, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Consumer-grade 3D printers are capable of creating sophisticated embedded 3D printed electronic circuits. And, that’s why Kupros, Inc. has decided to host its first competition – to showcase just that. Competition prizes will total $26,250.



Kupros, Inc., an early-stage startup that’s disrupting the world of printed electronics and antennas, is excited to give people the opportunity to demonstrate their capability as well as that of the printers in this first annual competition.

The goal of the competition is to encourage innovators in the additive manufacturing community to explore and expand the capability for printing embedded electronic circuits, antenna and sensors using commercial-grade FFF/FDM 3D printers. Competition participants should be able to demonstrate functionality in their product design which will be observed and assessed via video.

“We will shortlist 10 entries and print them on our MAKERGEAR M3-ID dual head 3D printer using PLA and Cu-29 conductive filaments,” Ian Ramsdell, CEO of Kupros, says. “Next, the final products will be demonstrated, and videos posted on our website for 3D-printing enthusiasts to vote for the winning submission.”

Entries are due to Kupros by midnight on July 31, 2022. For an entry form and more information about the competition, visit: https://www.kuprosinc.com/Competition.

About Kupros, Inc.:

Kupros, Inc. is an “Innovation First” company that’s committed to rapid and ongoing research and development. It specializes in creating exotic filaments to expand the capability of the additive manufacturing industry in the U.S.

Winner of the Radius Indiana and Crane IP Defense Innovation Pitch Competition, graduate of the NSIN Foundry, gBETA, and BunkerLabs business accelerator programs and licensed by the DoD Crane Naval Laboratory, the revolutionary Cu-29 conductive filament is 80 times more conductive than currently available options. Preliminary testing of Cu-29 has shown a resistivity of only 74.3 micro-ohms per centimeter, which is less than 3% different to bulk copper (99% pure). Currently available products have resistivity greater than 6,000 micro-ohms per centimeter.

Planned product releases for 2023 include a high conductivity variant of Cu-29, and aerospace and radiation hardened variants.

For more product information visit: https://www.kuprosinc.com/Products

