LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 18, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “LA Carnival on the Shaw” returns to the community for the third year, honoring Junteenth and celebrating Caribbean American Heritage Month. Produced by Marikel International, the music, masquerades and multicultural merriment will parade along Crenshaw Blvd., Sunday, June 29th, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The initiative was launched in 2023 as a bold catalyst to engage, activate and revitalize businesses on Crenshaw, affectionately known as ‘The Shaw.’



Image caption: “LA Carnival on the Shaw” returns for the third year, honoring Junteenth and celebrating Caribbean American Heritage Month, Sunday, June 29th, 2025, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Select merchants along the parade route will add their special flavor to the festivities by hosting ‘Carnival Vibe Spots’ in front of, or inside their establishments. The first Vibe Spot will be an ‘Assembly Lime/Fiesta’ from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Obama Blvd. as revelers, masqueraders, drummers, and DJ’s set the carnival tone. At 6:00 p.m. the parade will extend parallel to the Metro K-Line into Liberation Plaza in Leimert Park. “LA Carnival on the Shaw” is free and open to all.

The roster of exciting carnival masqueraders includes Danza Azteca, LA Success Steel Orchestra, Peace Players Youth Drummers, the spectacular group Ajudisgua, Ko’s Korean Drum and Dance, Samba N’ Motion, and the iconic 100 Drums, featuring international master drummers from the Leimert Park drum community! This vivacious gathering of costumed revelers, entrepreneurs, artisans and musicians supported by ‘Carnival Vibe Spots’ will spread peace, love and positive vibes along Crenshaw.

Then as daylight simmers to night, 100 beautiful flags will infuse the evening with magic, rhythm and a timely call for peace and community healing. The procession culminates with a grand drum circle in Liberation Plaza, at 4349 Crenshaw Blvd, Leimert Park. And to keep the party going, head to ‘The District’ at 3888 Crenshaw Blvd., for the Official Vibe Spot Extravaganza that closes out LA Carnival on the Shaw, 2025.

“It’s so important to bring our communities together during these challenging times. Los Angeles Carnival has always been diverse, and this year is no different. Cultural inclusivity is what brings joy and healing and makes our city so great!” expresses Los Angeles Carnival founder, Marie Kellier. “This year’s gathering of participants will reflect a cross-section of traditions in costume, art, dance and music for the entire family to enjoy. Los Angeles is an incubator for international creativity and Los Angeles Carnival is a proud reflection of that legacy. LA Carnival on the Shaw is being designed to evolve into a monthly arts, entertainment and business experience, preparing our Crenshaw community for the LA28 Games and Cultural Olympiad.”

Since 1998 Los Angeles Carnival has brought together a multigenerational mix of Caribbean immigrants and friends and pioneered the longest running Caribbean carnival in Southern California. Rooted in festival and carnival arts of the region, the event celebrates Caribbean heritage and integrates the hopes, values and creativity of Los Angeles itself. Its mission is to bring innovation to Caribbean cultural practices; and to share the experience with a diverse cross-section of communities in Los Angeles and beyond.

For sponsorship, special events and advertising contact the Los Angeles Carnival corporate offices at (213) 656-3663 or (213) 761-4475, or email lacarnivalarts@gmail.com.

For more details and information about attending LA Carnival on the Shaw, visit https://www.losangelescarnival.com/ or email Los Angeles Carnival at lacarnivalarts@gmail.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Makeda Smith / makeda@jazzmynepr.com / 323-380-8819

News Source: Marikel International