COLOGNE, Germany, Sept. 9, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — JUNYUN LIMITED, the company behind LagoFast, today shared highlights from LagoFast’s participation in gamescom 2026. Bringing years of game acceleration experience to the exhibition, LagoFast showcased network optimization, FPS features and gaming utilities designed to support more stable connections and smoother PC gameplay. The team also met with players, content creators and game companies to exchange feedback and explore potential collaboration.



Image caption: LagoFast’s booth at Gamescom 2026 in Cologne, Germany.

For online players, the connection to a game server is part of the playing experience. Delayed responses and uneven network performance can interrupt a session even when a PC is capable of running the game well. LagoFast’s presentation focused on this part of gaming: how network optimization can help improve the connection between players and the games they play.

LagoFast combines real-time network diagnostics, dynamic node matching and routing optimization to help reduce latency. These capabilities reflect its longstanding focus on game acceleration, using network conditions to guide route selection. At gamescom, the team presented this approach as a practical way to address connection quality, a concern shared by players across different games and regions.

The presentation also covered PC performance. FPS Pro offers one-click system-level optimization and customizable settings, giving players another way to adjust their gaming experience. Alongside LagoFast’s broader gaming utilities, these features complement its acceleration service by addressing both the network connection and performance on the player’s device.

Players and game content creators visited the LagoFast booth to meet the team and share their experiences. According to the on-site team, some visitors expressed appreciation for the acceleration service and provided positive feedback about using LagoFast. The face-to-face conversations brought user experience into the discussion alongside the product’s technical capabilities.

Those discussions extended to game companies. According to the LagoFast team, some expressed positive views of its network optimization capabilities, and the exchanges led to preliminary interest in working together. Potential collaboration would bring together game development knowledge and network optimization experience, with the shared aim of providing players with more stable connections and smoother online gameplay. Discussions remain at an early stage.

ABOUT LAGOFAST

LagoFast, operated by JUNYUN LIMITED, provides game acceleration software, FPS optimization features and gaming utilities. Its network optimization technology combines real-time diagnostics, dynamic node matching and routing optimization to help players improve their online gaming connections. LagoFast brings these capabilities together with tools for PC gaming performance in one product.

For more information, visit https://www.lagofast.com/

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Image caption: LagoFast’s booth at Gamescom 2026 in Cologne, Germany.

News Source: JUNYUN LIMITED