DALLAS, Texas, and LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Smart cooks appreciate products that are premium-quality and versatile, and during the busy holiday season, that is even more important. LALA® Crema Mexicana tops that list, and this year, Southern California shoppers are being given a fun opportunity to experience, taste and learn about this rich, creamy and authentic dairy delight.



LALA Crema Mexicana brings unique benefits to home cooks, including

Consistency : Pourable Crema Mexicana is thinner than sour cream, allowing it to be elegantly drizzled over dishes

: Pourable Crema Mexicana is thinner than sour cream, allowing it to be elegantly drizzled over dishes Flavor : It has a milder, less acidic taste, allowing the dish to shine while complementing its flavor.

: It has a milder, less acidic taste, allowing the dish to shine while complementing its flavor. Heat stability: Crema’s higher fat content keeps it from curdling in hot soups and sauces, a problem that often occurs with sour cream.

LALA® Crema Mexicana can be used to bring down the heat of spicy dishes, add richness to soups and salad dressings, and even as the base of strawberries and cream for a more balanced sweetness and a silky texture.

Throughout the holiday season, the LALA® Crema Mexicana Flavor Fiesta will be visiting area grocery stores with a custom food truck serving delicious tamales with crema and other toppings. While shoppers learn about the versatility of a quality crema, they can play fun yard games, including the LALA® Flavor Fiesta “Stack the Crema” Challenge. Participants have 30 seconds to stack as many giant LALA® Mexican Crema containers as they can into a stable tower. If their tower stands tall when the timer ends — they win a prize!

Additionally, those who purchase LALA® Crema Mexicana during the Flavor Fiesta will walk away with a holiday gift package, including a LALA®-branded wooden cooking spoon and potholder all stored in a LALA® tote bag (while supplies last).

Southern California cooks are invited to try delicious new ways to use crema, with recipes including Birria de Res, Chilaquiles, Choriqueso Empanadas and Sopes de Pollo, all using LALA® Crema Mexicana.

The LALA® Flavor Fiesta will be visiting 20 area stores across 16 cities, ranging from Riverside to Los Angeles to San Diego between Nov. 5 and Dec. 7, 2025.

Participating stores include:

Victorville: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 at Food 4 Less, 14738 La Paz Drive.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 at Food 4 Less, 14738 La Paz Drive. Ontario: 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at Food 4 Less, 2246 S. Euclid Ave.

1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at Food 4 Less, 2246 S. Euclid Ave. Riverside: 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 8 at Food 4 Less, 4250 Van Buren Blvd.

1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 8 at Food 4 Less, 4250 Van Buren Blvd. Riverside: 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 9 at Food 4 Less, 3900 Chicago Ave.

1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 9 at Food 4 Less, 3900 Chicago Ave. Santa Ana: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Walmart, 3600 W. McFadden Ave.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Walmart, 3600 W. McFadden Ave. Paramount: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Walmart, 14501 Lakewood Blvd.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 13 at Walmart, 14501 Lakewood Blvd. Pico Rivera: 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at Walmart, 8500 Washington Blvd.

1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at Walmart, 8500 Washington Blvd. Baldwin Park : 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 15 at Walmart, 3250 Big Dalton Ave.

: 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 15 at Walmart, 3250 Big Dalton Ave. Burbank: 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at Walmart, 1301 N. Victory Place.

1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 16 at Walmart, 1301 N. Victory Place. Rialto: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at Walmart, 1366 S. Riverside Ave.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at Walmart, 1366 S. Riverside Ave. Colton: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at Walmart, 1120 S. Mount Vernon Ave.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 20 at Walmart, 1120 S. Mount Vernon Ave. Perris: 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 at Walmart, 1800 N. Perris Blvd.

1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 at Walmart, 1800 N. Perris Blvd. Brawley: 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 23 at Walmart, 250 Wildcat Drive.

1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 23 at Walmart, 250 Wildcat Drive. San Diego: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at Food 4 Less, 4995 Shawline St.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at Food 4 Less, 4995 Shawline St. El Cajon: 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at Food 4 Less, 444 Broadway.

1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at Food 4 Less, 444 Broadway. San Diego: 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 6 at Food 4 Less, 312 Euclid Ave.

1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 6 at Food 4 Less, 312 Euclid Ave. National City: 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at Food 4 Less, 1320 E. 30th

LALA U.S. eagerly anticipates the opportunity to introduce its crema to a new generation of cooks.

“Crema Mexicana is one of the best-kept secrets in Mexican cooking — it’s what gives so many favorite dishes their rich, creamy flavor,” said Flavia Panza, Chief Marketing Officer of LALA U.S. “We want to show home cooks how easy it is to bring that same authentic taste home with LALA® Crema Mexicana.”

Interviews are available in both English and Spanish. High resolution graphics, recipes and product samples are available upon request.

About LALA, U.S., INC.

Based in Dallas, LALA U.S., Inc. produces and distributes a wide variety of dairy-based products throughout the United States. Nationally distributed products include LALA®-branded yogurt smoothies, yogurts, crema Mexicana, milk, and cheeses. LALA U.S., Inc. is a subsidiary of Grupo LALA, a leading international foods company, with significant operations in Mexico, Brazil, and the United States.

Learn more at: https://www.lalafoods.com/products/lala-crema-mexicana/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kelly Hunter | Sunwest Communications

khunter@sunwestpr.com | 972-489-4361

