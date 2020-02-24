ATLANTA, Ga., Feb. 24, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “Garden Design Recipes: Design Without the Designer” (ISBN: 978-1734260007) by April Harden is a DIY-garden design book that provides easy-to-follow instructions. Set up in a recipe-style format, there are garden design recipes for how to create 75 different gardens in multiple zones across the country.



The book features more than 600 colorful photos, illustrations, designs, detailed instructions and plant information. The first few chapters review the basics of planting and plant care. It also includes professional tips and techniques for homeowners on how they can get the best, most professional results from the designs, reviews annuals versus perennials as well as design do’s and don’ts.

“DIYers can now create professional looking garden designs just like the pros,” Harden says. “My garden design recipes guide readers from start to finish for perfect results every time.”

The step-by-step instructions include information about everything from proper spacing and plant selection to mulch and soil calculation, soil testing, drainage, budget and more.

“I’ve tried to create a book that’s not only educational, but fun to use too,” Harden says. “All garden recipes have fun names such as ‘Eye Candy,’ ‘The Bees Knees,’ Common Scents’ and ‘Rock and Roll.’”

For people who don’t wish to DIY, the book is a great resource too. It will help them communicate to their landscaper exactly what they’re looking for in their ideal garden.

The book is available in Kindle or paperback format and is available through Amazon, Walmart, Barnes & Noble and other national retailers.

About the Author

April Harden is a horticulturalist and landscape designer. For more than 10 years, she’s been designing and installing landscapes and gardens in the Atlanta metro area. She owns and runs Harden’s Gardens, an independent landscape design firm in metro Atlanta.

She has three children and one grandchild and enjoys writing, gardening, golf, kickboxing and poker. Through her work, she hopes to inspire others to understand and enjoy the overall gardening process so they can reap a new appreciation for not just their personal landscapes, but the world around them.

