BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 20, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lanphere Auto Group and Beaverton Motorcycles announces its 60th anniversary. February 2024, marks 6 decades of exceptional service, growth and community involvement. Established in 1964 by the late Bob Lanphere Sr the journey began with the passion for motorcycles in downtown Beaverton. The motorcycle store has expanded with a vision from a streetwise motorcycle rider, growing up in southeast Portland, to Lanphere Auto Group and Motorcycles, with over 350 employees.



Lanphere Auto Group and Motorcycles now includes Beaverton Honda Automobiles, Beaverton Motorcycles and Powersports, Beaverton Infiniti, Beaverton Kia, Newberg Dodge-Jeep, Lanphere Auto Collection and Canyon Road Auto Body.

Today, the company is still family owned and operated by Bob Lanphere Jr, Sharon Lenz and Mary Wiggins, ensuring the values instilled by Bob Lanphere Sr continue to drive success.

Reinforcing its role as a responsible corporate citizen, Lanphere Auto Group and Motorcycles are continuing to upgrade the facilities and remain involved in the community. Beaverton Motorcycles has the largest service department in the Pacific NW and actively supports amateur and pro motorcycle racers. Beaverton Honda supports various local initiatives, charities and events. Beaverton Kia holds the distinction of being the oldest Kia dealership in the country and is remodeling the showroom. Beaverton Infiniti is the sole INFINITI dealership in Oregon. Newberg Dodge-Jeep has recently completed a million dollar upgrade to its service department.

Bob Lanphere Jr expressed his gratitude for the community’s support through the years, saying, “We are immensely proud to celebrate this significant milestone. It’s a testament to the dedication of our employees, the loyalty of our customers, and the vibrancy of the communities we serve. As we reflect on the past 60 years, we are excited about the future and the continued opportunity to serve and support our community.”

For more information about Lanphere Auto Group, please visit their dealer group website at: https://www.lanphereautogroup.com/

