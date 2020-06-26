AUSTIN, Texas, June 26, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Austin Roofing and Construction has been giving away free roofs since 2015. Roofing damage does not discriminate and we have had some bad storms this year.



If you know a homeowner who has found themselves in dire straits and in need of a roof, or if that homeowner is you, please nominate at 512-629-4949 or https://www.austinroofingandconstruction.com/free-roof

Nominations are being taken through the month of June with the recipient being released on July 15, 2020. Work will be completed within the following few weeks. All nominations will receive consideration for their property’s needs. Christine has already recommended 2 nominees to Rebuilding Together Austin which remodels the exterior and interior of homes, especially making them handicapped accessible.

This program is run by Cindy Spackman; it helps seniors, the disabled and veterans to stay in their homes. This amazing organization is just one of the partners that Austin Roofing has fostered to best assist our community in every way they can.

Tim was born in Texas, he found Christine in Colorado and in 2012 they moved to Austin with their 2 sons. Austin Roofing and Construction started in their South Austin master bedroom in 2013. Tim comes from a construction background where Christine was trained in hospitality. Combining their training produced a company with strong professional knowledge delivered with world class customer service.

Texas style they decided to set the bar high, aiming to change the industry, and to be the kind of contractor you actually want to call. Creating a culture that provides great experiences for clients & also for their teams, they believe in paid time off & benefits, items almost unheard of for a residential roofing salesperson. World class customer service experiences start with a work culture that cares for its team.

World Class Customer Service Experiences Start with a Work Culture that Cares for Its Team

Tim & Christine found a passion in helping to house the homeless in Austin through a partnership with Community First! Village, a small-house community in East Austin, for the formerly homeless. They gave back over $35K in 2019, donating 11 metal roofs in the new construction phase which is building 300 more small houses for the future “formerly homeless” over the next few years.

“Helping some of our most vulnerable citizens create a new life with purpose and meaning makes our everyday work worthwhile,” said Tim Bowen, President of Austin Roofing and Construction.

If you do own your home you know that home-life can be pretty peaceful, that is until something puts a hole in the roof. Home improvement needs can come out of seemingly nowhere, so to assist more broadly in these times, they have increased access to home improvement financing. They are able to fund the highest amount of financing requests due to funding scores as low as 500 with many lenders. These loans have interest rates as low as 4.99%, terms of 2 – 12 years and fund as fast as 24 hours. Keeping your home safe & secure while keeping the budget intact. Wanting everyone to have a healthy and safe place to shelter, especially right now.

Home Improvement Financing – 60 Seconds & Does Not Affect Credit Score: https://www.austinroofingandconstruction.com/HomeImprovementFinancing

Learn more about the company at: https://www.austinroofingandconstruction.com/

Public & Media Contact

Christine Bowen

Christine@AustinRoofingAndConstruction.com

512-629-4949 – Office

News Source: Austin Roofing and Construction