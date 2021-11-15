LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Legacy Launch Pad Publishing is releasing “Burn-In: A Doctors Guide to Finding Happiness, Avoiding Burnout and Catching FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early)” (ISBN 978-19514079-0), the second book by Dr. Patrick Tran.

The book is the result of Dr. Tran’s journey from surviving to thriving as well as his guide to investing based on his own financial experience to the tune of over $22 million in real estate assets.

While Tran has long been passionate about helping other doctors avoid burnout, his focus shifted when his two-year-old son Adrian was diagnosed with cancer. That’s when he realized he could fall apart or find a new faith. He decided on the latter, and with Adrian’s future still uncertain, he committed to focusing not on why his son had gotten sick but instead on the fact that medical advances would help Adrian beat his cancer with surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.

Tran’s story is one of recommitment to both his relationships with his family and living in the moment—a crucial message for the medical profession at a time when many doctors are being pushed past their respective breaking points. As much a call-to-arms for doctors who are sacrificing their own health to serve their patients as a guide to achieving financial freedom, “Burn-In” should, as ER doctor and author Dr. Jaime Hope says, “be required reading for medical students.”

“The dual mission in the book works so well because it comes from Patrick’s own specific point-of-view,” says publisher Anna David. “Despite being outrageously intelligent and wise beyond his years, he’s an incredibly unique — dare I say shockingly unique? — person, and that shows throughout the book.”

This moving, instructive guide to a life well-lived reveals the secrets to mindset elevation, techniques for personal fulfillment and strategies for building wealth through real estate in a way no book ever has before.

“Burn-In: A Guide for Doctors on Finding Happiness, Avoiding Burnout and Catching FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early)” is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, among many other outlets.

