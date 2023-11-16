AMARILLO, Texas, Nov. 16, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Lawyers Title is excited to announce its collaboration with Simply Adorable and other esteemed vendors to organize the much-anticipated Holiday Shop-A-Palooza event. The event, which aims to support the Chris Paddock family, will take place at the Amarillo Country Club on November 30, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Image Caption: Lawyers Title.

The Paddock family is well-known and deeply cherished within the community. After the recent loss of Chris Paddock, Lawyers Title, Simply Adorable and the participating vendors are coming together to give back to the family during this season of giving. The Holiday Shop-A-Palooza event serves as a heartfelt gesture to support the Paddock family in their time of need. Each vendor will be giving a percentage of their proceeds back to the Paddock Family, as well as any proceeds left over from ticket sales.

This family-friendly event offers an incredible opportunity for attendees to kick-start their holiday shopping while enjoying a delightful evening filled with festive cheer. With an entrance fee of $15 for adults and $10 for kids under 12, guests will have access to a wide range of vendors, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, and a hot chocolate bar sponsored by Lawyers Title.

Lawyers Title takes immense pride in partnering with Simply Adorable Jewelry and Gifts, CB Boutique Design Ten 1, IVRS, Pizzazzed by Mads, Proffer Aesthetic, Uplift Aesthetics, Blueberi Pearl, CB’s Permanent Custom Welded Jewelry, Amarillo Dental Works, and the Amarillo Country Club at the Hi-Five Shop-A-Palooza to provide a unique shopping experience for the community.

“There’s nothing better than coming together as a community to give back to one of our very own cherished families during the season of giving!” said Jennifer Gallardo, Director of Business Development for Lawyers Title. “High-Five Shop-A-Palooza is not only an opportunity to support local businesses but also a chance to support the Paddock family during this difficult time. It’s a testament to the spirit of giving in our community. When Jessica King with Simply Adorable shared the idea with me, without hesitation I said, ‘we’re in!’”

Tickets for the event can be purchased at all participating vendors mentioned above, Lawyers Title and Amarillo Dental Works. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to support the Chris Paddock family, enjoy an evening of holiday shopping, and contribute to the spirit of giving.

For more information about the Holiday Shop-A-Palooza event, please contact Jennifer Gallardo at Lawyers Title at 806.674.1740 or Jessica King at Simply Adorable at (214) 789-6578.

About Lawyers Title:

Lawyers Title is a trusted name in the real estate industry, providing comprehensive title insurance and escrow services. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Lawyers Title is dedicated to facilitating smooth and successful real estate transactions. Lawyers Title is a member of the Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) family. FNF is the nation’s largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters.

Learn more about Lawyers Title of Amarillo at: https://amarillo.ltic.com/

About Simply Adorable Jewelry and Gifts:

Simply Adorable Jewelry & Gifts is a locally owned and operated boutique full of fabulous jewelry and gifts with excellent prices.

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Jennifer Gallardo

Director of Business Development

Lawyers Title

806-674.1740

Jennifer.gallardo@ltic.com

News Source: Lawyers Title of Amarillo