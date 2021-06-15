ATLANTA, Ga., June 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Dr. Alice White Bussey is internationally recognized for her ability to train and inspire small business owners. On June 21 at 2 p.m. Eastern time, Bussey will share her wisdom and experience in a fireside chat with Millionaire Mastermind Academy founder and CEO, Dr. Velma Trayham. In addition, Dr. Trayham is the CEO of ThinkZILLA Consulting, a culturally aware brand engagement firm that supports Minority Owned Businesses and Entrepreneurs through program development, DE&I and business development training.

“Dr. Bussey offers a global perspective on everything from women entrepreneurs to launching a successful business to overcoming challenges, and we are honored to have the opportunity to connect with her in this month’s special fireside chat,” Marieke McArthur, Program Coordinator for Millionaire Mastermind Academy said. “I look forward to hearing her time-tested wisdom first-hand.”

The tenth of 12 children, Bussey served as Georgia’s first Labor Department federal representative, developing programs for seniors, welfare clients, high-school dropouts and more. She also served as the Federal Women’s Program manager for the eight-state southeastern region. In 1985, she became the first woman elected president of the Atlanta Business League. Bussey later transitioned to the floral industry when she married florist James Bussey, becoming the first African American FTD florist in Atlanta. The once local retail operation now does business internationally.

In addition, Bussey serves on the board of The International Florists Association, Georgia Council of Visitors, Atlanta Private Industry Council and many others.

The Global Mindset edition of the monthly fireside chat will focus on entrepreneurial expansion and economic empowerment for women entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners everywhere. The Millionaire Mindset Academy has already helped more than 5,000 women launch successful small businesses, while awarding scholarships and seed funding to help them create sustainable business enterprises.

The Millionaire Mastermind Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to educate and support the growth of women-owned business enterprises, thereby strengthening the economic impact in their community. We have mentored more than 5,000 women through our programs. For more information visit https://millionairemastermindacademy.org/.

